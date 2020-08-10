Rally Creator Coin, the upcoming digital coin maker system from the gaming startup, is genuinely a next-gen innovation in the crypto realm. The crypto platform will allow designers, game developers, content creators, and just about anyone to build their virtual tokens. It will help channel the creativity and skills of many digital influencers as well.

Streamers are always looking to generate more cash for their online activities. Rally Creator Coin platform allows them to use personalized tokens for their very own digital ecosystem. The tokens can be used in a variety of transactions, including fan rewards, content views, feedback channels, and much more. Influencers can boost their business significantly using personalized tokens.

Rally Creator Coin platform geared to serve influencers

Rally has created the new platform, keeping in mind next-gen influencers, especially YouTubers, streamers, and online sports athletes. Rally’s chief operating officer, Kevin Chou, mentions that the platform was under development for approximately two years. He adds that the platform has been designed extensively using blockchain technology, and he is excited to bring this innovative tech to the influencer community.

Users can create personalized digital tokens for use in their online influencing activities and generate additional income. For example, viewers of a channel can be rewarded with tokens for watching or sharing the content. These tokens can be used to claim discounts on the streamer’s merchandise. An influencer can undoubtedly create an additional revenue stream from these digital tokens.

Currently, the Rally Creator Coin platform is available in the alpha testing phase. To access the platform, users have to fill out the registration form at Rally’s official website.

Influencers can earn additional income with personalized financial ecosystem

The gaming startup Rally has a skilled team of developers and designers with extensive experience in major tech companies, including Facebook, Disney, and Twitch. Chou elaborates that large corporations take a considerable portion of the influencer’s earnings. Rally Creator Coin wants to change this trend by giving more financial autonomy to the streamer or influencer.

Influencers can bypass the restrictive rules imposed by social media platforms. They can introduce their very own financial ecosystem that can help them increase their earnings.