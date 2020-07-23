An entry of default issued by the US CFTC, or the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, against cryptocurrency trading startup, Q3 has been approved in court. A default judgment is most likely going to be issued soon, as the defendants have not responded to the complaints of crypto scam made against them by the regulator.

CFTC secures a certificate of default against Q3 over $33M crypto scam

According to a FinanceFeeds report today, the regulator was granted the certificates of default yesterday, as the people behind the cryptocurrency trading startup failed to respond to the crypto scam accusation. In this course, one might predict a default judgment to come up soon, give that entries of default usually lead to motions for a default judgment.

Meanwhile, the New York Southern District Court’s approval of the entry comes roughly a month after it was proposed by CFTC. This stems from the regulator’s complaints that the digital currency trading startup misappropriated its customers’ funds, making way with over $25 million through its supposed trading scheme, which allegedly turned out as a crypto scam.

Q3 accused of over $25 million crypto scam

The whole actions against the startup began in February this year. The CFTC alleged that the founder of Q3, Michael Ackerman, had solicited funds from unsuspecting investors between August 2017 to the end of 2019. In his alleged fraudulent trading scheme, he convinced investors with promises of an exciting return of investment.

Due to this, over 150 people, including companies invested, generated $33 million, at least for Ackerman and his co-conspirators. Instead of delivering on his promises, the operators of Q3 diverted about $25 million to their private bank account. Only a small amount of the funds from Q3 investors were moved to cryptocurrency exchanges.

Following CFTC’s complaint, the operators of Q3 began presenting fake digital currency trading records, and other information to the investors, in order to conceal the crypto scam.