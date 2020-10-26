Cryptocurrency adoption is increasing day by day in the post-COVID-19 world.

Different projects are propelling cryptocurrency adoption in their own way.

Cryptocurrency is going to hit big in the year 2020.

The digital space in 2020 has been bombarded with more and more additions to the rapidly evolving crypto trade. With Bitcoin hitting never before recorded highs owing to Paypal’s decision of expanding into the crypto market and DeFi mania continuing to unfold with as of writing $11 billion held with DeFi protocols, the market capitalization of cryptocurrencies has hit nearly $400 million.

The quantum leap of blockchain technology may seem instantaneous, but the reality is far from it. Developers, researchers, and determined startups have spent several years perfecting the digital space’s design and interface and turned these small possibilities into the massive potential market that it is today.

Projects driving cryptocurrency adoption

Founded in 2016 is DAOWallet manufactured to improve transaction efficiency and reduce its crypto payment gateway costs by 80%, consumers can fuse their websites to facilitate crypto payment receipts through the most recognized cryptocurrencies. Another breakthrough innovation is its invoicing systems that facilitate users to claim payments through cryptocurrencies.

Another startup worth mentioning when it comes to cryptocurrency adoption is 2019 founded AI and block chain technology inspired firm Velas. The firm is working to enhance the security and scalability of contracts and transactions. Furthermore, its multiple currency e-wallet facilitates the storage and transfer of digital assets with high-security standards, proving the seamlessness of crypto transactions in similarity to traditional financial apps.

Coin.Space is another firm worth a mention whose digital platform provides online wallet access to any and everybody. It has been devised keeping in mind the huge market of unbanked and underbanked people with little to no access to bank accounts.

Providing crypto-based cashback solutions is StormX. Extending crypto’s relevancy in everyday life by offering to earn back upon shopping through eBay and AliExpress, this startup leads the route to enter the mainstream market.

Led by ex gaming titan Pavel Bains, Bluzelle is paving its way to be the pioneer of data storage sector. Working to eliminat central failing points the firm aims to keep its users data extremely safe but at the same time highly accessible.

These projects are a few of the many game-changing bits happening worldwide in the digital space that continues to increase cryptocurrency adoption and enhance the shape of the future financial era.