The prize pool for Elrond Blockchain stress-testing campaign has been increased by $20,000, as Interests are surging. The 15-day battle of nodes campaign is aimed at uncovering potential flaws with the blockchain before Elrond mainnet is finally released.

Elrond stress-test it’s blockchain towards mainnet launch

The founder of Elrond Network, Beniamin Mincu, recently revealed a “Battle of the Nodes,” which is more like a bug bounty program aimed at testing the Elrond blockchain. Node runners would possibly find there way inside the blockchain and would be rewarded handsomely.

Perhaps, the main idea behind the 15-day campaign was to enable white hats to uncover any weak point, bug, or potential vulnerabilities on Elrond blockchain, right before the bad actor takes advantage of it. If passed, the Elrond network will be assumed to be ready for the launching of it’s Mainnet.

The CEO of Elrond noted:

When we have 15 days without interruption of the network despite this kind of attack and stress testing, at that point we know Elrond is finally prepared and good – robust enough to go live.

Elrond blockchain stress-testing prize is now $60,000

At the initial stage, the blockchain company placed $40,000 as the prize pool for anyone who could successfully hack the Elrond blockchain, as Cryptopolitan reported. However, the prize had been raised to $60,000 according to Mincu, who confirmed on Twitter that interest in the campaign has been increasing greatly.

So far, none of the node-runners has been able to wreck Elrond blockchain, and the protocol wedged against three attacks already. However, underminers were able to spot lower-level bugs that would possibly need to be addressed.

Meanwhile, their is more to the battle of nodes, according to Mincu. It is equally a slot contest for the mainnet validator. Additionally, it also grants the blockchain company a chance to flex test out it’s network specifications, per the report.