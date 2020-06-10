The king of the cryptocurrency Bitcoin price line touched the $9800 level on the 10th of June. The Trading view analysts, Rocket Bomb and Kinnari Prajapati believe that BTC may climb up on the charts next. For the 24-hour trade, the cryptocurrency closed near the $9750 mark.

1-Day Bitcoin price analysis (10th June)

Bitcoin Price Chart by Trading View

The BTC price line turned bullish in the afternoon, after which the price gradually moved across the $9800 mark.

On the 10th of June, the cryptocurrency was priced above the $9750 mark while it traded within a day’s range of $9706.03 — $9819.05. At the time of writing, the BTCUSD trading pair was observed at $9770 US Dollars.

Bitcoin price into an uptrend?

Trading View analyst RocketBomb believes that BTC price may rise towards the $9950 mark. The next price targets that the analyst has drawn for the cryptocurrency are $9800, $9870, and $9950.

Bitcoin Price Chart by Trading View

The cryptocurrency touched the $9800 mark and reached the first price target for this idea. The trade appears to be active as it trades right below the $9800 level.

Bitcoin price movement; what’s next?

Another Trading view analyst Kinnari Prajapati believes that the BTCUSD pair is currently in the middle of the breakout border.

If it moves above the $10000 mark, then BTC price might test $10415 — $10735, or above the $11000 price level. Below $9500, the price targets lie at $9270, $9150, and $8835.

Bitcoin price chart by Trading View

After 22:00 GMT on the 9th of June, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) moved across 75.00. The cryptocurrency appeared bullish at the time, and the RSI indicator depicted that Bitcoin was overbought at the time.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.