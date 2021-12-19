TL;DR Breakdown

The Polygon price analysis is optimistic today, as the coin extended gains above yesterday’s $2.13 price cap. MATIC was met with rejection at the same point on December 16th, but bulls have successfully reversed this resistance into a support level now. Bulls continue to rise, and there is no barrier until the next resistance at $2.44. Daily momentum is positive, as both the MACD and RSI show bullish conditions.

Resistance for $MATIC is present at $2.26 today, as identified in yesterday’s analysis. Bulls successfully reversed this resistance into a support level, as the coin continued gains above yesterday’s $2.13 price cap. The next barrier for MATIC is at $2.44, as identified by the Fibonacci levels.

MATIC/USD 1-day price chart: MATIC price reaches $2.19 as bulls gain 4.2 percent

The price chart for Polygon price analysis reveals an increase in pricing. The MATIC/USD is presently exchanged at $2.19. During the previous 24 hours, the crypto pair rose by 4.29% in value and 4.07 percent over seven days. During the last 24 hours, trading volume increased by 10.17%, while market capitalization improved by 2.40 percent during this period (7-day average).

MATIC/USD’s volatility is dropping as the Bollinger bands converge in the short term. The upper Bollinger band can be seen at $2.41, representing a resistance level for MATIC/USD, and the lower band can be found at $1.75, which indicates a support level for MATIC/USD on the 1-day chart.

The RSI is in the upper half of the neutral zone on a rising slope, at index 56. The buyers ‘ side holds the upper hand on this indicator, which measures influence balance.

Polygon price analysis: Latest developments and further technical indications

The 4-hour Polygon demonstrates that the price function has been rising for the last 20 hours, following a downturn on 16th and in the first half of the 17th December trading session. The present bull run began in the second half yesterday and has continued today.

MATIC/USD 4-hours price chart.

The volatility has also reduced the 4-hour chart as the Bollinger bands have converged. The upper band is at $2.24, indicating resistance, and the lower band is at $1.91, implying a market average of $2.07. The RSI sits at 60 on an upward curve in the neutral zone, suggesting that investors are buying into it.

Polygon Price Analysis: Conclusion

Today’s Polygon price analysis reveals that the price is rising as the bullish momentum is steady, and further price increase is anticipated today. The MATIC price is already in a higher price range, and bulls have been pushing for the last 20 hours so that a little dip may occur in the coming hours, but overall growth will continue.

