PlayStation 5 Pro: A Controversial Yet Awaited Upgrade

While the PlayStation 5 Pro is being criticized by those who emphasize that it does not discuss any specific new features, this console is significant in pushing visuals and performance forward. Some think that the console does not have hidden potential.

Navigating through PS5 Pro criticism and anticipation

Addressing this on X platform formerly Twitter, perhaps one of Microsoft’s renowned leakers Kepler, claimed that mid-generation hardware from Control doesn’t count for this era any more because in the past, consoles’ hardware was esoteric like the Nintendo 64 and PlayStation 3.

Today, we have a hardware convergence in a converging market, but this has little to do with the distinction line between the latest CPUs produced by Intel and AMD and the last GPUs manufactured by NVIDIA and AMD, despite the fact that optimization made for one vendor is almost the same to all.

Over the last few decades all hardware vendors have converged to very similar designs.



There is barely any difference in a CPU from Intel vs AMD vs Apple or a GPU from NVIDIA vs AMD vs Intel these days.



Any optimization for one vendor applies to all others. — Kepler (@Kepler_L2) April 15, 2024

Next-generation features and expectations

However, the same development tools also improved considerably in time rendering task with the capacity to exploit most of the potential performance. The “race to the metal” is non-existent now because today’s games are mostly being optimized in game engines. Therefore, there’s no hidden potential to the PS5 Pro consoles since they are the determining force to lock graphics and performance in the console space.

However, a real visual fidelity breakthrough may be only exclusive to the next generation of consoles. Yet the new GPU that is much more spectacular, the new ray tracing and PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution upscaler that raises the bar higher are the forthcoming features that will keep console players waiting until the release of PS6.

Not to mention that all the tools used by devs (e.g compilers) have improved massively over the years and can extract most of potential performance with ease.



Nobody does "to the metal" optimization these days because it's a) too hard b) largely unnecessary. — Kepler (@Kepler_L2) April 15, 2024

Even though we don’t know when the console will enter the market, it should be in the near future because, starting from August 2024, all certified PlayStation 5 games will be compatible exclusively with PlayStation 5 Pro consoles.