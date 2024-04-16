Loading...

PlayStation 5 Pro: A Controversial Yet Awaited Upgrade

2 mins read
Contents
1. Navigating through PS5 Pro criticism and anticipation
2. Next-generation features and expectations
TL;DR

  • PlayStation 5 Pro console is needed to push visuals and performance.
  • Leaker Kepler commented on the untapped potential of the base model.
  • It is still uncertain when the console will be released.

While the PlayStation 5 Pro is being criticized by those who emphasize that it does not discuss any specific new features, this console is significant in pushing visuals and performance forward. Some think that the console does not have hidden potential.

Navigating through PS5 Pro criticism and anticipation

Addressing this on X platform formerly Twitter, perhaps one of Microsoft’s renowned leakers Kepler, claimed that mid-generation hardware from Control doesn’t count for this era any more because in the past, consoles’ hardware was esoteric like the Nintendo 64 and PlayStation 3. 

Today, we have a hardware convergence in a converging market, but this has little to do with the distinction line between the latest CPUs produced by Intel and AMD and the last GPUs manufactured by NVIDIA and AMD, despite the fact that optimization made for one vendor is almost the same to all. 

Next-generation features and expectations

However, the same development tools also improved considerably in time rendering task with the capacity to exploit most of the potential performance. The “race to the metal” is non-existent now because today’s games are mostly being optimized in game engines. Therefore, there’s no hidden potential to the PS5 Pro consoles since they are the determining force to lock graphics and performance in the console space. 

However, a real visual fidelity breakthrough may be only exclusive to the next generation of consoles. Yet the new GPU that is much more spectacular, the new ray tracing and PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution upscaler that raises the bar higher are the forthcoming features that will keep console players waiting until the release of PS6. 

Even though we don’t know when the console will enter the market, it should be in the near future because, starting from August 2024, all certified PlayStation 5 games will be compatible exclusively with PlayStation 5 Pro consoles.

Benson Mawira

Benson is a blockchain reporter who has delved into industry news, on-chain analysis, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), Artificial Intelligence (AI), etc.His area of expertise is the cryptocurrency markets, fundamental and technical analysis.With his insightful coverage of everything in Financial Technologies, Benson has garnered a global readership.

