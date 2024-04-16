Dollar gets back on top: Overtakes yen, yuan, and rupee

The US dollar is on a rampage this week, showing who’s boss in the currency exchange game. It’s been a tough time for some major Asian currencies that once posed a threat to the dollar’s dominance as the global reserve currency. Now, these currencies are taking a nosedive. Just this month, the dollar flexed its muscles against the Chinese Yuan, Indian Rupee, and Japanese Yen, leaving them in the dust in currency market showdowns.

According to the DXY index, which is like the report card for the US dollar, it’s been scoring around 105.96. It even hit a peak of 106.07 before dipping a bit at Monday’s market open. Meanwhile, the local big shots like the rupee, yuan, and yen have been hitting new lows this month against the unstoppable dollar.

Source: TradingView

The Indian rupee hit rock bottom, falling to its lowest ever at 83.61 against the dollar at Friday’s close. It did claw back a bit to 83.43 by Monday’s market open, but that’s hardly a consolation.

Asia’s Currency Crisis

Not to be outdone in the race to the bottom, the Chinese yuan dropped to a five-month low at Monday’s start, now trading at a sad 7.2 per USD, matching its gloomy December 2023 lows. So far this year, it’s already down by 1.9%.

Meanwhile, over in Japan, the yen isn’t doing any better. It fell to new lows at 153.82 against the dollar this month, and it’s sticking to its bearish path in the forex markets. It looks like investors are just waiting to buy the dollar at every dip, reinforcing its standing at every chance they get in 2024.

But it’s not just poor economic performance making the headlines. The geopolitical drama is also stirring up trouble. Escalating tensions between Iran and Israel are causing a real headache for the financial sectors across Asia. The stock markets in India, China, and Japan all took a hit right at Monday’s start. There’s a genuine fear that the ongoing drone and missile attacks might push the markets to even lower depths.

The heat turned up even more last Saturday, when these tensions sparked a domino effect that shook stock markets worldwide. The Asian markets, in particular, took a severe beating, reacting sharply to the newest developments.

Market Mayhem from Geopolitical Shocks

Just last Friday, under the command of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Iran launched a missile attack on Israel. This just added fuel to the fire, causing chaos in the financial markets and sending stock indices and markets around the globe into a tailspin.

Stock markets in Japan, South Korea, and Australia tumbled to new lows, and even Hong Kong futures faced significant drops. This ongoing war between Iran and Israel is now slicing through the global stock market, causing severe price swings. The Asian stock market has seen especially low trading activity, with investors bracing for even tougher times as the conflict is expected to escalate.

This looming war could spell disaster for the Asian stock markets. If tensions keep rising, oil prices might spike, which would kick inflation rates up and could lead to a complete meltdown of market stability. Right now, the stock markets are barely moving, with key indices showing a very subdued outlook. According to Bloomberg, Asian shares have hit a six-week trough, driven lower by these increasing geopolitical risks.

Middle Eastern markets initially opened calmly after Iran’s attack, seen as a careful retaliation rather than a full-on escalation. However, as Emre Akcakmak, a senior consultant at East Capital in Dubai, pointed out, the impact could spread far beyond the Middle East. The secondary effects on oil and energy prices could have a significant effect on the global inflation landscape.

Investor nerves are frayed, and the US stock market is not immune to these fears. Trading sentiment is at a low, signaling potential slowdowns ahead. Despite slight gains in Dow Jones futures and a stable S&P on Saturday, the anxiety over what could happen next is palpable. Investors are treading carefully, adjusting their strategies to a more cautious market approach.

Even the crypto world felt the sting, with Bitcoin dropping to $63K after the war announcement, as traders scrambled to safer assets. The trading mood in the US has been restrained, but there’s a noticeable shift towards safer investments like gold and the dollar, hoping to salvage what they can in these turbulent times.

Clearly, the quest for safe-haven assets is intense, and much depends on Israel’s next move. If things don’t escalate further, it might just open up a window to snag risk assets at lower prices.