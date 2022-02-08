Artists around the world are gearing up for what could be considered the next best thing to happen for creators since the advent of the internet. Artists such as Peter Dennelis – a 3D designer who has roots in both Morocco and the Netherlands. He graduated from the Massachusetts School of Art, and has honed his craft in 3D design for 11 years.

Through the years, he’s garnered a ton of experience working in television and film productions for major studios, such as Warner Bros, Universal Pictures, and The Walt Disney Company. More specifically, he worked alongside design professionals like Andy Nicholson, Kate Hawley, and Adam Stockhausen. Some of his most notable work can be seen in major motion pictures like Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018), or Suicide Squad (2016).

In order to understand what the transition from Hollywood to the world of NFTs was like, we knew we had to get the inside scoop from 3D designer now-turned NFT artist Peter Dennelis. After getting to know each other, we were absolutely sure he’d be the perfect candidate to really breathe life into the Majestic Bears NFT project. Right away, he was sold on the idea of contributing to Majestic Bears, and that was that.

Peter Dennelis recently got in touch with us to share his take on the Majestic Bears NFT project, and what excited him the most about it. We also talked about what the transition into the world of NFTs has been like for him.

Q: When you consider the scope of the Majestic Bears project, what gets you most excited?

Peter Dennelis: The whole thing is just super intriguing. I mean, even though this is only my first major NFT project, I’d say what excites me the most overall about Majestic Bears, is that these creations are going to be viewed and treated way differently than any other creative work I’ve done. By that, I mean that people will be able to interact with their Majestic Bear in the Metaverse – something that until recently was just a fantasy.

Q: NFTs are obviously something new and mysterious. What did you know about them before starting on Majestic Bears, if anything?

Peter Dennelis: I can’t say I knew a lot. I heard about them on Twitter and Facebook, but I just thought it was another bubble that would soon pass. I started taking NFTs a bit more seriously when I saw rappers and actors buying them, though.

My trip to Miami Beach was what really got me interested in the space. A few months ago, I headed there to attend the Art Basel – an annual contemporary art exhibition. That’s where I met Julien, the co-founder of Majestic Bears. You could say he’s one of the ‘founders’ of the NFT movement, because he’d been involved in it since the beginning, and had been traveling around to different countries giving talks about it. There was just something about his personality that resonated with me. Plus, he was looking for an artist for his collection… So, after meeting up and chatting a few times, we decided to link up and work on Majestic Bears together.

Q: Some people still aren’t sure that NFTs are going to last. Do you think you’ll keep doing projects in this space?

Peter Dennelis: Yes, one hundred percent. We haven't even finished Majestic Bears, and yet I'm already thinking of what other projects we could do. What a lot of people are overlooking, is that the NFT space is providing an incredible opportunity for artists to get paid for their work, while also providing extra perks for people to buy, such as membership in exclusive clubs. I can only imagine what other innovations are going to come about in the future.