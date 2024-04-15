Loading...

PC Sales are Rebounding After a Long Decline

3 mins read
PC sales 2024

Contents
1. Macroeconomics may suppress PC market balance
2. Top players in the PC market
Share link:

TL;DR

  • The PC market is improving and is up by 35 after a two year decline.
  • AI PCs and Window 11 have triggered interest from customers across the globe.
  • IDC and Canalys have issued PC sales reports pointing to the revival of the market.

The PC market is rebounding after a two year long decline. The first quarter of 2024 saw some major improvements, according to reports from IDC and Canalys. It is expected that the sales will continue to rise as new AI PC models hit the market. The primary factors of impact are considered the launching of AI PCs and other hardware upgrades with Windows 11, which have likely generated a lot of interest. 

The fourth quarter of the last year was the time when the sales started recovering, but overall, the year appeared worst for PC sales as they declined to the lowest of the 17 years. But the bullish reports from IDC and Canalys show rebounding sales, and IDC reports 59.8 million shipments globally in the first quarter of 2024, which is 1.5% higher than the previous year. 

Canalys also shows a 3.2% increase in shipments of notebooks and desktops, which amounts to 572 million units in the first quarter of 2024. But the desktop shipment, including desktop workstations, went down by 0.4% to 12.1 million units. But at the same time, the notebook shipments, which include mobile workstations/laptops increased from 4.25 to 45.1 million units.

Source: Canalys.
Source: IDC.

The report suggests that the growth, despite being modest, shows a recovery in sales driven by the demand for AI PCs, which is expected to increase further.

Ishan Dutt, Principal Analyst at Canalys, said,

“Growth in the first quarter of 2024 bodes well for a strong PC market throughout the year.”

Source: Ishan Dutt.

Macroeconomics may suppress PC market balance

Ishan Dutt also highlighted that the broader macroeconomic conditions in some markets continue to put a strain on PC demand. But he thinks that the market will improve in the coming months due to the available opportunities from the commercial users. Other customers might also want to upgrade and transition to Windows 11, which will also have a positive impact on sales. 

According to Gartner analyst Mikako Kitagawa,

“The PC market has hit the bottom of its decline after a significant adjustment.”

He also said,

“Inventory was normalized in the fourth quarter of 2023, which had been an issue plaguing the industry for two years. This subtle growth suggests that demand and supply are finally balanced.”

Source: Mikako Kitagawa.

Kitagawa also issued a warning that the economic and geopolitical volatility could disturb the PC market again, making the balance short lived. 

But according to Ishan Dutt, the introduction of AI PCs in the second quarter on a large scale will also drive the market up. He also thinks that the customers who held on to purchases after 2020 may also want to upgrade their systems, the reason being AI capability and better processors. It is estimated that almost 50 million PCs shipped in 2024 will have AI capability with a dedicated AI accelerator such as an NPU.

Top players in the PC market

Speaking of brands, Lenovo is in the lead position in PC sales for quarter one of 2024, seeing a growth of 8% and a market share of 24%. Lenovo shipped 13.7 million laptops and desktops. The second position is held by HP. But HP’s performance was mostly flat, with a growth rate of only 0.3% and a 21% market share. HP shipped a little more than 12 million units. Dell is third from the top, and the only brand with negative growth among the top five market players. Dell’s growth got hit and went negative by -2,22%, while selling 12.2 million PCs. 

Source: Canalys.

2023 was the year with the lowest PC demand at the start, attributed to high inflation and a bad economic outlook. High interest rates also played a role, resulting in low demand and a steep decline in sales. This year, these challenges are easing off, and global PC sales are finally returning to the level where they were before the pandemic. AI PCs are expected to generate demand despite their higher prices, but this will also bring opportunities for vendors.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Share link:

Aamir Sheikh

Amir is a media, marketing and content professional working in the digital industry. A veteran in content production Amir is now an enthusiastic cryptocurrency proponent, analyst and writer.

Most read

Show all
Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Related News

Show all
Contextual Data
#AI
3 mins read

How Contextual Data is Redefining AI Applications in Business

Facial Recognition
#AI
2 mins read

UK Invests in Mobile Facial Recognition Units to Combat Crime in Shopping Areas

Redo Button
#AI
2 mins read

Google Integrates AI to Enhance User Experience with Redo Button in Chrome

AI
#AI
4 mins read

The State of AI Startups: Navigating Innovation and Consolidation

Cryptopolitan daily

Discover our daily newsletter, empowering investors with market insights.

subscribe

Your gateaway into the world of Web3

top section
Learn
AI
Gaming
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube

Copyright 2024 Cryptopolitan

Cryptopolitan
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube
Subscribe to CryptoPolitan