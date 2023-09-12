PayPal expands crypto support with MetaMask integration

TL;DR Breakdown

PayPal has bolstered its support for cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC). Effective September 11th, the global payment giant has rolled out on- and off-ramps for Web3 payments, ushering in a wave of possibilities for American customers.

This latest enhancement empowers users to seamlessly convert their cryptocurrency holdings into fiat currency, depositing the funds directly into their PayPal accounts. Moreover, the Web3 ecosystem can utilize PayPal’s off-ramp, encompassing wallets, decentralized applications, and Non-fungible Tokens (NFT) markets. MetaMask is one of the first platforms to go live with this integration.

For consumers in the United States, this development unlocks a world of convenience, allowing them to buy and sell a variety of cryptocurrencies effortlessly. PayPal’s vision for this upgrade is crystal clear: to bridge the gap between the crypto world and traditional financial systems.

As PayPal succinctly puts it, “Once integrated, web3 merchants can help grow their user base by connecting to PayPal’s fast and seamless payments experience trusted by millions while leveraging PayPal’s robust security controls and tools for fraud management, chargebacks, and disputes.”

The move is underscored by a practical example – a user sending 0.0015 BTC (valued at $50) to an external wallet. The transaction incurs a $5 network charge and a $2.19 transaction cost, underscoring the functionality of PayPal’s on- and off-ramp capabilities. However, the specific wallet used in this exchange remains undisclosed, and it’s important to note that the original Bitcoin blockchain is incompatible with MetaMask BTC transactions.

Building on this momentum, PayPal continues to expand its reach. As of August 2023, verified PayPal users in the United States will have the unique opportunity to purchase Bitcoin, Ether, Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and Litecoin (LTC) directly onto a Ledger hardware wallet. This integration is facilitated through Ledger’s native software, Ledger Live, in partnership with the renowned hardware wallet manufacturer.

In May 2023, MetaMask enabled Ether transactions through PayPal for US-based users, following a partnership between ConsenSys, the brains behind MetaMask, and PayPal in late 2022.

PayPal’s strategic push into the Web3 and cryptocurrency space is gaining momentum. With user-friendly on- and off-ramps, secure transactions, and innovative partnerships, the financial landscape is evolving rapidly, bringing the world of digital assets closer to mainstream adoption.