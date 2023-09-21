OpenAI Unveils Major Upgrade to Dall-E, the Premier AI Art Generator”

TL;DR Breakdown

Creators using Dall-E 3 can opt out of having their work used for training future text-to-image tools, preserving artistic originality.

OpenAI, the renowned creator behind ChatGPT and other groundbreaking AI technologies, is set to unveil a substantial upgrade to its popular AI art tool, Dall-E. With its user-friendly interface and free access option, Dall-E has been a favorite among beginners and experienced artists alike.

Dall-E brief overview

Dall-E has earned its reputation as one of the most accessible AI art generators, drawing users from all corners of the internet. Originally, it gained recognition through Dall-E mini, a simple AI image generator created by Boris Dayma. However, OpenAI’s official version stands as a more sophisticated alternative, and it is now poised to receive a substantial boost with the impending Dall-E 3 update.

Dall-E 3 to be the next level of AI art generation

On September 20th, OpenAI officially confirmed the imminent release of Dall-E 3, slated to be available to paying subscribers of ChatGPT Plus and Enterprise plans starting in October. Although an exact release date remains undisclosed, the announcement has sparked excitement among the AI art community.

A spokesperson from OpenAI revealed that Dall-E 3 boasts the remarkable ability to “translate nuanced requests into extremely detailed and accurate images.” This revelation hints at a significant advancement in Dall-E’s graphical prowess, potentially placing it ahead of competitors like Midjourney and Stable Diffusion in terms of image generation quality.

A positive step amidst legal challenges

OpenAI has recently faced legal challenges related to the use of human-created material in training its AI models. However, the Dall-E 3 upgrade represents a promising step forward. Beyond technical enhancements to the art generation tool, OpenAI is introducing a range of security and safeguarding features. These measures are crucial in addressing some of the ethical and legal concerns surrounding AI-generated content.

Safety measures and Raises the bar for AI image production

Among the most noteworthy security features in Dall-E 3 is a set of mitigations designed to prevent the generation of images depicting real-world living public figures or artwork in the style of living artists. These measures, combined with additional safeguards, aim to thwart the creation of violent, inappropriate, or otherwise harmful images. This multifaceted approach sets a new standard for legality and morality in the generative AI space.

The potential dangers associated with AI art tools, such as art theft, deepfake videos, and the dissemination of non-consensual explicit content (commonly referred to as ‘revenge porn’), underscore the importance of robust safeguards. OpenAI’s commitment to addressing these issues in Dall-E 3 signals a responsible and proactive stance in the evolving landscape of AI-generated art.

OpenAI’s dedication to maintaining originality extends to Dall-E creators. With Dall-E 3, creators will have the option to opt out of having their work used for training future text-to-image tools. This feature not only respects the intellectual property rights of artists but also fosters an environment where artistic innovation can flourish without fear of misappropriation.

While the inherent risks of AI art tools are undeniable, OpenAI’s Dall-E 3 update represents a significant stride towards a safer and more responsible AI art generation ecosystem. By prioritizing security and originality, OpenAI sets a new benchmark for the industry. As the release date approaches, the AI art community eagerly awaits the arrival of Dall-E 3, poised to explore its enhanced capabilities and contribute to a more ethical and creative AI-driven future.