OKX and Manchester City join forces in Istanbul

As anticipation mounts for the historic football finals tomorrow, OKX, the globally recognized blockchain technology enterprise, will stand by Manchester City Football Club, the renowned team they’ve sponsored as their Official Cryptocurrency Exchange Partner.

With the team set to square off against Inter Milan at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, they’ll bear the emblems of OKX on their training kits, amplifying the exciting confluence of the worlds of sports and blockchain.

Turkey, already recognized as an important pivot in OKX’s global expansion strategy, will host one of the company’s newest offices in the following months.

This decision to fortify its presence in Turkey comes on the heels of OKX’s recent announcement about its broadened involvement in the Turkish market.

The company has bolstered its commitment by sponsoring and attending key industry events, such as the Blockchain Economy Istanbul Summit and Istanbul Fintech Week.

The finals in Istanbul not only mark a thrilling end to the football season but also celebrate the successful two-year association between the company and Manchester City.

This collaboration has played a crucial role in familiarizing football aficionados worldwide with OKX and the compelling capabilities of Web3 technologies.

Beyond fan tokens: A new era of engagement

The innovative initiatives OKX has introduced, such as the OKX Collective, have brought Manchester City’s fan base closer to the team.

This interactive platform has allowed fans to personally engage with players like İlkay Gündoğan, Jack Grealish, Rúben Dias, and Alex Greenwood, who also serve as OKX ambassadors.

Haider Rafique, the company’s Chief Marketing Officer, offered insights into the company’s vision behind the partnership with Manchester City. He emphasized that the alliance wasn’t merely about promoting blockchain but to showcase its potential beyond fan tokens.

Rafique explained how Web3 infrastructure could grant fans increased transparency, ownership, and unique ways to connect with their favorite players.

He affirmed their commitment to deepening its relationship with Manchester City, promising that the company had exciting plans to take this collaboration to unprecedented heights.

As such, the partnership with Manchester City is more than a mere sports sponsorship for OKX—it represents an ongoing endeavor to revolutionize the fan experience through technology and to continue to lead the charge in the rapidly evolving blockchain industry.

