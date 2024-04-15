Loading...

OKX adds Solana-based Memecoins WIF and MEW

1 mins read
Solana

Spot trading commences for WIF and MEW
Solana-based Memecoins gain popularity
TL;DR

  • OKX is listing major rising Solana-based memecoins.
  • OKX has officially started spot trading for WIF and MEW.
  • The listed memecoins join a series of memecoins already available on the platform.

The cryptocurrency trading platform OKX, which is trying to make a splash in the ever-present memecoin boom, is moving to list two major Solana-based memecoins that were met with enthusiasm from the crowd—the Dogwifhat (WIF) and the Cat in a Dog’s World (MEW).

Following the announcement, OKX immediately kicked off spot trading for WIF and MEW, stating that users are free to deposit WIF and MEW tokens on the exchange to initiate trading.

Spot trading commences for WIF and MEW

According to the announcement, WIF spot trading will open at 9:00 am UTC  on April 15, or precisely after the duration of spot trade activation on MEW. The withdrawals for both tokens will open at 10:00 am UTC in the trial day, April 16.

WIF and MEW experienced a surge in popularity and saw their trading volumes spike in millions daily. Both are Solana based coins, as the blockchain itself is more user friendly than the alternatives like Ethereum and Avalanche. It was because of the ongoing memes hype that the Solana blockchain gained adoption and growth of network activities.

Solana-based Memecoins gain popularity

Beginning the work in November 2023, Dogwifhat became one of the most popular meme coins, entering the expanded list of the first fifty most cash heavy coins by the end of the first March quarter at nearly 50 billion dollars. WIF occurred to be the 42rd most capitalized crypto assets by the market cap and the 3rd most spread memecoin after Dogecoin. At the time of this publication the token is trading at $3, up around 13% over the past 24 hours.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

