Malta-based crypto exchange firm OKEx, towards helping Europe and other parts of the world mitigate the economic aftermath of the ravaging coronavirus, is organizing a crypto mentorship program tagged Beacon program.

The crypto mentorship program is also to support people interested in engaging in the crypto space and help new talents in the industry grow. In a press release issued by the firm, OKEx claims that the crypto world has been gaining significant traction as daily BTC transaction has surged since the market crash in March. Also, the amount of trading volumes on major crypto exchange has hiked to over $650M in March.

The Malta based firm believes that crypto adoption has risen, making people see BTC as a haven similar to gold and real estate. Owing to this, OKEx is also planning to break into new markets.

OKEx crypto mentorship program

The crypto mentorship program is going to be an online exercise on the instant messaging platform Telegram. The firm’s CEO, Jay Hao, and director of financial Markets, Lennix Hai, are going to mentor three participants each. The mentees would also engage with the OKEx team directly.

The mentees would also get daily news digest, industry researches, and product knowledge every day and be guided through by the OKEx team. With mentees’ interaction with the CEO and Director, they would be opportune to learn all about Crypto and Blockchain.

Mentees will also be among the first to try OKEx new products. Outstanding performers even get the chance to join the OKEx team.

OKEx most recent surge

OKEx recently ranked the largest crypto derivatives exchange, leaving behind Huobi. The surge was a result of the crypto plunge in March, which led to over $53 billion invested in crypto derivatives during that time.

Cryptopolitan reported earlier that almost 28% of the total volume was traded on OKEx.