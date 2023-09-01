OkCoinJapan announces support for Shiba Inu on the Polygon network

TL;DR Breakdown

Description In a significant development for the cryptocurrency world, OkCoinJapan, a leading digital currency trading platform in Asia, has announced its plans to list new tokens, including the Shiba Inu (SHIB) token based on the Polygon protocol. This move comes shortly after the relaunch of Shibarium, a Layer-2 scaling solution that is a significant gateway for … Read more

In a significant development for the cryptocurrency world, OkCoinJapan, a leading digital currency trading platform in Asia, has announced its plans to list new tokens, including the Shiba Inu (SHIB) token based on the Polygon protocol. This move comes shortly after the relaunch of Shibarium, a Layer-2 scaling solution that is a significant gateway for the Shiba Inu protocol. The listing is scheduled to go live on September 7 and will support the trading of DAI SHIB tokens on the Polygon network. This strategic decision by OkCoinJapan is a testament to the growing influence of Shiba Inu in the Web 3.0 ecosystem. It marks a significant milestone for both the exchange and the meme coin.

The Shiba Inu listing schedule: A strategic move

OkCoinJapan took to its official account on the X platform to announce the listing schedule for Shiba Inu. Starting September 7, the platform will support the trading of DAI SHIB tokens based on the Polygon variant. This announcement follows the recent relaunch of Shibarium, a Layer-2 scaling solution regarded as a significant pivot point for the Shiba Inu protocol. The relaunch of Shibarium was initially fraught with irregularities, but it has since stabilized, with block production resuming normally.

The decision by OkCoinJapan to support Shiba Inu is a significant endorsement of the meme coin, which has been striving to extend its reach across the Web 3.0 ecosystem. OkCoinJapan, known for its deep liquidity, will facilitate easy access for retail and institutional investors to trade DAI and SHIB tokens. This is particularly important as the exchange offers a range of other products primarily supported by its trading platform.

The broader impact: Shiba Inu’s growing influence in Asia and beyond

Japan and the broader Asian region are becoming increasingly important in the growth and evolution of the Web 3.0 ecosystem. OkCoinJapan’s decision to list Shiba Inu is a win for the meme coin and the broader blockchain community in the region. The listing is expected to attract more attention to Shiba Inu, which has already gained a reputation as one of the most prominent meme coins, especially following the launch of Shibarium.

The Shibarium protocol has been pivotal in drawing more listings from top exchanges worldwide. Since its reopening, the network has been functioning smoothly, and industry innovators are already planning to launch decentralized applications (DApps) to help expand the Shibarium ecosystem. The success of Shibarium will likely play a crucial role in boosting the launch of SHIB and its associated tokens on other exchanges in the near future.

Conclusion

OkCoinJapan’s decision to list Shiba Inu based on the Polygon protocol is a win-win situation for both parties involved. For Shiba Inu, it marks another step in its journey to become a more widely accepted and traded cryptocurrency. OkCoinJapan adds another high-profile token to its trading platform, attracting more users and trading volume. As both Shiba Inu and OkCoinJapan continue to make strides in the ever-evolving world of digital currencies, this partnership is a testament to the dynamic and rapidly changing landscape of the Web 3.0 ecosystem.