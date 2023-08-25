Num Finance introduces Colombian peso stablecoin on Polygon

Description The world of cryptocurrency is witnessing a surge in stablecoins and digital currencies pegged to stable assets, often fiat currencies. Num Finance, based in Argentina, has recently made headlines by launching a new stablecoin tied to the Colombian peso. This development is particularly noteworthy given the increasing role of stablecoins in the remittance market. Contents … Read more

The world of cryptocurrency is witnessing a surge in stablecoins and digital currencies pegged to stable assets, often fiat currencies. Num Finance, based in Argentina, has recently made headlines by launching a new stablecoin tied to the Colombian peso. This development is particularly noteworthy given the increasing role of stablecoins in the remittance market.

nCOP: A Stablecoin for Remittances

On August 24, Num Finance announced the introduction of its stablecoin, named nCOP. This Polygon-based stablecoin is overcollateralized and is specifically targeted at the remittance market. Colombia receives over $6.5 billion annually in remittances, so the potential for nCOP is significant. Stablecoins, due to their stability and ease of transfer, are becoming a preferred choice for remittances,

An interesting feature of nCOP is the “Num yield feature,” which enables users to receive rewards in nCOP. Agustín Liserra, the CEO of Num Finance, emphasized the unique opportunity in Colombia to tokenize remittances and provide a yield in nCOP based on regulated financial products. He further noted that Colombia is one of Latin America’s primary recipients of remittances.

Num Finance’s Stablecoin Portfolio

The introduction of nCOP isn’t Num Finance’s first foray into the stablecoin domain. The company has previously launched the nARS, pegged to the Argentinian peso, and the nPEN, tied to the Peruvian sol. These initiatives underscore Num Finance’s commitment to providing stable digital assets for the Latin American market.

In May, Num Finance secured $1.5 million in pre-seed funding, led by the Reserve protocol. At that time, the company reported that over $2.5 million of nARS and nPEN were circulating. Furthermore, they expressed interest in launching stablecoins pegged to other Latin American currencies, including the Brazilian real and Mexican peso.

Colombia’s Digital Currency Landscape

The Colombian central bank is also exploring the digital currency realm, considering the issuance of a central bank digital currency (CBDC). Such a CBDC could serve as another potential vehicle for remittances. However, the bank has suggested implementing holding and transaction limits on any future CBDC to ensure the stability of the local financial system.

In related developments, global payment giants are also recalibrating their regional strategies. Mastercard’s recent decision to discontinue support for Binance crypto debit cards in several Latin American countries, including Colombia, underscores the evolving dynamics of the digital payment ecosystem. Such decisions, while influenced by a myriad of factors, highlight the need for a harmonized regulatory environment that can foster growth while ensuring consumer protection.

Conclusion

The launch of nCOP by Num Finance signifies the growing importance of stablecoins and the increasing recognition of Latin America as a pivotal region in the global crypto landscape. As countries like Colombia continue to explore the potential of digital currencies, stablecoins like nCOP could play a pivotal role in reshaping the financial landscape. The move also underscores the broader trend of integrating traditional financial systems with the digital world, bridging gaps and offering more efficient solutions, especially in the remittance sector. As the lines between traditional and digital finance continue to blur, initiatives like nCOP highlight the innovative spirit of companies like Num Finance and their commitment to providing robust financial tools for the future.