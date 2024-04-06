Loading...

Nigeria Unveils Plans to Revolutionize Digital Infrastructure and AI Development

2 mins read
Nigeria

1. Digital Infrastructure Fund to Revolutionize Internet Connectivity.
TL;DR

  • The federal government aims to improve the quality and lower the cost of the Internet by introducing Digital Infrastructure Fund projects.
  • Nigeria’s IT industry intends to prove its leadership in AI by developing the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy Workshop in May.
  • Plans are in place to provide all government services centrally through a single portal for better efficiency and ease of use

The Federal Government has outlined plans to upgrade digital infrastructure and minor AIs, such as government machines to advance Nigeria’s digital transformation. The Minister for Communication, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, will lead the implementation of this strategy, showing that the country’s digital economy leadership is a priority.

Digital Infrastructure Fund to Revolutionize Internet Connectivity.

The Digital Infrastructure Fund, in particular, is among such programs of the digital economy that aim at boosting internet accessibility and affordability all over the country. This project is aimed at resolving current fossil-fuel traffic and all-nation wire defects entrusted by laying fiber optic cables under the ground. The Minister stated that, among other benefits, this project is going to enable equal internet access for all people, irrespective of their geographical location.

The Digital Infrastructure fund runs parallel with the federal government’s program of putting AI as a tool of advancements for the society. The forthcoming National Artificial Intelligence Strategy Workshop, which would involve technology leaders, including Meta, Google, Microsoft, and MasterCard, shows that Nigeria is deep in technology and is dedicated to the African design of AI through technology. The workshop will be applied to improve collaboration, dedication, and knowledge transfer among key players to identify transformational AI opportunities.

Government’s proactive approach to technological advancement

According to Dr. Bosun Tijani, the government is taking a leading role in adopting emerging technologies centered around AI in light of the role it plays in shaping key areas of the economy. The government achieves the AI applications’ leverage mainly through the establishment of clear policies and governance systems.

Additionally, the government is planning to make government operations simple by establishing a single entry point that will offer a single portal for the provision. This project will boost service efficiency, transparency, and accessibility via digital platforms compared to actual platforms, therefore making Nigeria the leading digital country on the continent of Africa.

The plans as implemented, Bosun Tijani, therefore, anticipated huge transformations in the technology sector of Nigeria to be on scale within the next 24 months. The government plans to achieve the desired transformation through the allocation of resources to the sectors of digital infrastructure development and artificial intelligence, as well as by exploring possibilities of moving Nigeria into the digital future.

With the Digital Infrastructure Fund coming and the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy Workshop in sight, Nigeria is on the path toward digital transformation. Through an active strategy of tactical investment in the federal government’s technology, the country’s astounding power will be unlocked, and economic prosperity, innovation, and societal achievements will be seen.

Source: https://www.arise.tv/bosun-tijani-nigeria-can-balance-ai-development-with-power-sector-enhancement/#google_vignette

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

