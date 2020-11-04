Natus Vincere prepares to launch a blockchain fan token on Socios.

The NAVI token will be used for voting, among other things.

Cryptocurrency is going mainstream as more athletes, organizations, and sporting communities continue to embrace it to engage with supporters in the form of “fan token.” Today, a multi-gaming platform, Natus Vincere, disclosed its plans to launch a native digital currency for its vast supporters on the leading blockchain-based fan tokenization platform, Socios.com.

Natus Vincere token

Per the announcement on Wednesday, the Ukraine-based esports organization plans to use the token dubbed “NAVI” to open up more engagement with the supporters/fans. Using the NAVI digital currencies, Natus Vincere’s fans will be able to participate in the organization’s rewards programs. The token can equally be used by the supporters to vote in polls conducted by the gaming organization.

Reportedly, Natus Vincere intends to issue a limited number of the token during an initial flash sale scheduled to start in the coming months. However, a total of 5,000,000 NAVI tokens will be created as a maximum supply. The tokens will be sold for a dollar during the flash sale. Afterward, the token will be made openly available to fans at a price that will depend on the demand.

Natus Vincere is globally recognized as one of the leading esports platforms and a strong competing organization in PUBG, and other popular video games, including Fortnite. By partnering with Socios, Natus Vincere becomes the third organization to join the fan tokenization platform to debut a token to promote its engagement with supporters.

Aside from the gaming platform, popular football clubs like Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Juventus, and Spanish football club Barcelona recently launched their fan tokens. The Barcelona fan token was sold on the Socios platform on June 23 and was regarded as the fastest sale ever. As Cryptopolitan reported, about 600,000 Barca was completely sold out within two hours.