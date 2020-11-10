MyEtherWallet app and 1 inch.exchange come together to ensure that users can access hundreds of DeFi tokens.

MyEtherWallet app and 1 inch.exchange come together to ensure that users can access hundreds of DeFi tokens. The new partnership will allow customers to swap for over 485 crypto coins.

1inch.exchange is a liquidity aggregator that combines liquidity from 11 decentralized exchanges. Gathering the exchanges in one place allows users to swap using smart contracts.

The activity will occur from within the MEW app, and users will trade ETH for tokens. The CEO, Kosala Hemachandra, said to Decrypt that working with an exchange was nothing new as they also partnered with dex.ag.

Both collaborations are beneficial to clients because they are both DEX aggregators, which means they will offer the best rates. What makes 1inch.exchange so unique is that it gathers the trading liquidity across exchanges like Uniswap and Kyber Network.

MyEtherWallet (MEW) is also coming together with other DeFi apps to empower more people to use the tokens. MEW is collaborating with the Aave and Ren apps.

The company has also collaborated with Bity, Changelly, and Simplex. Other companies like Dex.ag and 1 inch welcome decentralized options to centralized partners.

The consequence of all these great partnerships is that you have better prices that come with reduced trading fees. Sergej Kuntz, 1inch CEO, said that the company wants to help save time and money at the fastest rate.

MEW is a successful company already with 1 million worldwide users seeking a simple way to use cryptocurrency.