Telos and open-source weather technology company Telokanda Weather Group have partnered to launch a weather data sharing initiative on the public Telos blockchain.

Ghanaian weather balloon company Kanda is partnering with blockchain company Telos in an initiative to share climate data using the telos blockchain.

The collective, named Telokanda, is seeking to boost climate research and weather tracking and forecasting in the area by allowing university students and professional to quickly and easily share data in a secure, public domain.

The collaboration was the idea of a local team in the West African company which includes former NASA engineer Nicholas Lopez.

Operationally, the group will launch high altitude balloons up into the atmosphere with devices called radiosondes that will transmit data to receivers on the ground. This data will include things such as temperature, windspeed and pressure. This information will then be publicly available on the telos blockchain.

The group also aims to incentivise independent weather balloon launches by sending digital currency to successful projects. Overall, the idea is to increase participation and innovation in the field from West Africa’s brightest minds.

So far, Telokanda as partnered with the University of Uyo and River State University in Nigeria and has successfully completed 8 launches.

Of the project, Telos’ chief architect, Douglas horn said the project “can quickly grow into one that will save lives and help prevent billions of dollars in weather damage while rewarding local participants for their efforts.”

Telos’ blockchain has been increasing its real-world presence recently. A few weeks ago, Telos launched TelosTask, an application based on the Telos blockchain which connects temporary workers with temporary employment using blockchain technology.

Horn – also the creator of TelosTask – said at the time of launch that “the real power of high-capacity blockchains” can be used to find solutions to the problems that will inevitably arise as a result of COVID-19.

As blockchain technology develops and enters the African continent, we are likely to see if substantive real-world blockchain applications like those using the telos blockchain can have a positive impact in developing countries.