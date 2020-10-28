Telos launches plans to create a new short term contract platform with Blockchain and peer to peer use.

Telos launches a new Blockchain platform for task givers and takers

Telos launches plans to create a product for temporary contracts with Blockchain. The platform called TelosTask connects those that distribute jobs to those who take them otherwise, known as gig workers.

The project will help workers complete local to global work over a large variety of ways. The sectors company will include written assignments, social media, videography and graphic design work.

The company will use a unique system to ensure payments are secure. Recently, when giving a statement, the chief creator, Douglas Horn, said: “This is the real power of high-capacity blockchain.”

The organization will allow anyone to create a free account. Mr Douglas believes his platform is needed now more than ever as global citizens wish to discover ways to make money consistently once the pandemic cools down.

The unpredictability of the economy at present and rising unemployment is pushing workers to look to the online world and short-term contracts. Already, 41% of businesses expect to broaden their horizons by having more contractors.

The global short term contract economy will top $455 billion in 3 years time. Telos aims to meet demand with a special feature of smart contracts to ensure people are well paid.

Another company that is looking to address Covid-19 problems is Cardano. Cardano is also playing its part for freelancers because people are already using their staking pool to build businesses.