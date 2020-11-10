Lebanon announces its plans to go crypto next year in a report that was sent out today.

The country is joining crypto forces because it wants to boost confidence in its banking system and restore trust.

The country has been exploring going crypto since 2019.



Lebanon announces plans to go crypto

Lebanon announces its plans to go crypto next year in a report that was sent out today. The country is joining crypto forces because it wants to boost confidence in its banking system and restore trust.



The country has been exploring going crypto since 2019. Lebanon’s central bank governor Riad Salameh said that the country had contemplated a cashless transaction system but had to resolve the problems faced with money laundering and security at the time.



Once Lebanon has joined the crypto sphere, it can enter many countries on their way to becoming crypto. The Block’s report suggests that many torn countries have welcomed crypto because they have had no choice.

The emerging digital market has revealed the limitations some countries face when it comes to their banking systems. Crypto assets like Bitcoin and private stablecoins such as Libra had ignited discussions on what should be expected from a banking system.



The Blocks report highlights how countries believe there has been a change in the banking system’s perception due to cryptocurrencies becoming more widely used.



What the document also showcases is that Central Bank Digital Currency is growing around the world. Blockset and KPMG commissioned the white paper with the help of HashKey Capital.



The report was a necessary examination of the extensive history of how countries have pondered and strategized going digital throughout time.