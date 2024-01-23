Mt. Gox advances in settling debts with Bitcoin, BCH repayments

In a significant move towards settling its long-standing debts, the trustee of the defunct cryptocurrency exchange, Mt. Gox, is making strides in repayment. The exchange has begun confirming the identities of its creditors and the validity of their Bitcoin (BTC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) accounts, marking a pivotal step in addressing the losses from one of the most infamous hacks in the crypto world.

Verification and confirmation emails to creditors

Mt. Gox creditors have started receiving emails regarding the completion of identity verification for their cryptocurrency exchange accounts. These communications, as observed in the recent posts on Mt. Gox’s insolvency hub on Reddit, indicate that the specified crypto exchanges in the users’ rehabilitation claims have confirmed the ownership of the accounts with the trustee. This development is crucial for the planned repayments in BTC and BCH.

The emails underscore that the repayment process is contingent on the current status of the users’ accounts. It is explicitly mentioned that accounts that are disabled or frozen in the future may impede the ability to receive repayments in the aforementioned cryptocurrencies. This information is a vital reminder for the creditors to ensure their accounts remain active and in good standing.

Exchange participation and account limitations

The repayment process involves collaboration with several cryptocurrency exchanges, with Bitstamp and Kraken among the notable ones. Bitstamp, despite shutting down operations in Canada on January 4, 2024, has committed to servicing local accounts involved in the Mt. Gox settlement. An email circulated by Bitstamp to its users in this context reveals that these specific accounts will remain operational until the completion of the repayment process. However, it’s important to note that these accounts will only be restricted to withdrawal functions, with other services like deposits and trading unavailable.

This selective operational approach by Bitstamp illustrates the complexities involved in the repayment process, particularly considering the diverse geographical distribution of the creditors and the varying regulatory environments in different countries.

The road ahead for Mt. Gox and its creditors

Mt. Gox’s journey to this point has been fraught with challenges. Founded in 2010, the exchange handled approximately 70% of all Bitcoin transactions globally. However, a major security breach in 2014 led to losing 850,000 BTC, catapulting Mt. Gox into one of the largest crypto bankruptcies.

The trustee’s plan includes the repayment of 142,000 Bitcoin and 143,000 Bitcoin Cash, in addition to 69 billion Japanese yen (approximately $510 million), with the target completion date set for October 2024. This repayment plan marks a significant step toward resolution for the numerous creditors affected by the collapse of Mt. Gox.

MtGOX BTC distribution is expected to hit the market over the next 2 months, 200K BTC unlock.



This is in addition to 600K + GBTC repricing.



2024 April halving will reduce annual supply by 160k.



Interesting supply dynamics in play in coming months. pic.twitter.com/0ZNC52YbAH — Mindao (@mindaoyang) January 23, 2024

The recent advancements in confirming the Bitcoin addresses of the creditors signal a move closer to fulfilling the repayment obligations. Despite the complexities and the lengthy duration since the exchange’s downfall, the ongoing efforts by the trustee and the involved exchanges indicate a concerted effort to rectify one of the most significant setbacks in the history of cryptocurrency.