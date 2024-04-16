Mon Protocol Partners With Quest-Based Battler Pixelverse

TL;DR

Mon Protocol announces its partnership with Pixelverse, a quest-based RPG on Blockchain.

The partnership with Pixelverse will add more functionality and increase the user base in a bid to continue developing the Web3 gaming scene.

The collaboration will generate community capital for Mon protocol and promote a cognitive and fun crypto experience for users.

Web3 gaming is fast evolving, and companies are acting quickly to harness the potential of the industry. Today, a new alliance arises as Pixelverse partners with the Mon protocol to bring forth a new era of Web3 gaming experience to their ecosystem.

Mon protocol acts as an intermediary between blockchain infrastructure and publishing within the Web3 gaming ecosystem. Pixelverse, on the other hand, is a quest-based game that seamlessly integrates engaging Player versus Environment battles. The two projects are already well established in their specialties, and their symbiotic partnership will thrive, enhancing the Web3 gaming scene and improving the overall business model on the two Web3 platforms.

Pixelverse provides a wide range of digital assets, such as cannons, that could potentially raise interest and activity within the Mon protocol. As projected, the already existing Pixelmon game on the Mon protocol will have access to unique digital features on Pixelverse. In return, Pixelmon could attract more users already present on the Mon Protocol, totaling about 1.1 million, giving the game a superb chance to grow and enrich the ecosystem.

Web3 players are well known to be curious and investment-oriented, and the cooperation between these two industry players The arrangement will integrate a reward system for Web3 players on the ecosystem by introducing a unique design feature that allows MON token holders to earn. Pixelverse’s ability to offer a Risk-to-Earn system as well as customizable NFT bots will be beneficial to this cause.

“As a browser-based quest battler, Pixelverse brings a new feeling into the market as the count of similar games is low. The fact that it is being used successfully in emerging countries is a good analogue, as it affirms the truth that mobile games like Axie’s Infinity are winning quite many hearts and Pixels.xyz gaming shows no sign of decreasing.” said the CEO, and Co-founder of Pixelmon, Giulio Xiloyannis.

Web3 gaming leaders are positive about the strategic and steady growth of the industry, as evidenced by the CEO’s remarks. Giulio pointed out that the gaming narrative folklore demonstrates strong potential, and Web3 gaming could be the preferred way of consuming the media.

The CEO of Pixelverse, Kirill Volgin, also expressed their joint commitment to the success of the project. He said they collaborate with Mon Protocol, which is aligned with thier ambitions to introduce individuals to cognitive and fun crypto experiences.

Together, these firms will showcase the enormous potential of the blockchain gaming world and business model. The Pixelverse ecosystem will expand its user base by tapping into existing Mon Protocol users, allowing more Web3 players to hop into the Cyberpunk world.

Much is expected to come from this cooperation, as Web3 gamers are eager to experience the possibilities of a publishing protocol for Web3 and IP working closely with a quest-based battler game that integrates PvE battles.