logo
Frame svg
  • < 1 min read

MicroStrategy acquires additional 1,045 Bitcoin ($29.3 million) to its crypto treasury

MicroStrategy purchases an additional 1,045 Bitcoin ($29.3 million) to its crypto treasury

TL;DR Breakdown

  • MicroStrategy purchases an additional 1,045 BTC to its portfolio for approximately $29.3 million.
  • The company’s total Bitcoin holdings are now 140,000, acquired at an average price of $29,803 per BTC for a total of approximately $4.17 billion.

MicroStrategy, an American business intelligence firm, has announced yet another Bitcoin acquisition, adding an additional 1,045 BTC to its portfolio for approximately $29.3 million. This brings the company’s total Bitcoin holdings to 140,000, acquired at an average price of $29,803 per BTC for a total of approximately $4.17 billion. The news was shared by MicroStrategy’s executive chairman, Michael Saylor, in a tweet on April 5.

Saylor has been a vocal proponent of Bitcoin, encouraging corporations to adopt cryptocurrency as a strategic asset. However, he believes that Bitcoin is the most secure and reliable store of value available in the market today and that it offers an excellent opportunity for businesses to protect their assets from inflation.

MicroStrategy appears to be implementing a dollar-cost averaging strategy for its Bitcoin purchases, with substantial sums of money being invested at regular intervals. The company recently repaid its Silvergate loan and purchased 6,500 BTC at the end of March.

It is essential to know that MicroStrategy made its first Bitcoin purchase in August 2020 and has been consistently adding to its holdings ever since. With a total Bitcoin investment of over $12.6 billion, the company’s continued investment in the cryptocurrency demonstrates its confidence in its long-term potential as a valuable asset.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decision.
Damilola Lawrence

Damilola Lawrence

Damilola is a crypto enthusiast, content writer, and journalist. When he is not writing, he spends most of his time reading and keeping tabs on exciting projects in the blockchain space. He also studies the ramifications of Web3 and blockchain development to have a stake in the future economy.

Related News

Hot Stories

Int'l securities body IOSCO announces plans for crypto asset regulation report for 2023
07 April, 2023
< 1 min read
Binance CEO Clarifies Misinformation About Derivatives License in Australia
07 April, 2023
< 1 min read
Cardano (ADA) & Polygon (MATIC) investors rushing towards Digitoads for 10x growth as their investments stall
07 April, 2023
< 1 min read
BendDAO Empowers NFT Investors with Web3 Financial Reporting
07 April, 2023
< 1 min read
Polkadot price analysis: Following a downward spiral, the DOT price declines to the $6.19 mark
07 April, 2023
< 1 min read

Follow Us

Industry News

Binance CEO Clarifies Misinformation About Derivatives License in Australia
07 April, 2023
< 1 min read
EigenLayer Protocol Allows Restaking of Ethereum Assets on Emerging Networks
07 April, 2023
< 1 min read
Best Twitter threads of the day - April 6th
06 April, 2023
< 1 min read
Top crypto tweets of the day - April 6th
06 April, 2023
< 1 min read
US Treasury’s report point to illegal DeFi use by Criminals and North Korea
06 April, 2023
< 1 min read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us

Add Your Heading Text Here