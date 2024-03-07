Microsoft to Announce New Surface AI PCs, Copilot Features This Month

Microsoft is planning to make new product announcements with a key focus on AI. The company published on Thursday that it will hold a digital event titled “New Era of Work” on March 21, wherein it will unveil special upgrades to Copilot, Windows, and Surface.

What to Expect From Microsoft Event on March 21

The tech giant didn’t provide any further details, but it’s expected to announce two new additions to its Surface device lineups – Surface Pro 10 and the Surface Laptop 6.

These new Surface devices will reportedly be optimized for AI applications, leveraging the latest advancements in processor technology. Reports suggest the option to choose between Intel Core processors and Qualcomm Snapdragon-based ARM chips will be available.

The Intel versions will reportedly launch first in April, followed by the Qualcomm-powered versions in June. Microsoft is expected to brand these devices as AI PCs, officially marking its foray into making specialised personal computers designed to run AI applications.

What truly sets these devices apart as “AI PCs” lies in the software. Microsoft is rumoured to be introducing a suite of AI-powered features alongside the new Surface lineup. These features are expected to be rolled out later in 2024 with a Windows 11 update, which is also expected to be announced during the event.

The Windows 11 update (version 24H2) will include a highly-anticipated AI feature for Copilot dubbed “AI Explorer.” Per reports, the AI feature will turn everything users do on their PC into a searchable memory that can be revisited later using natural language.

Microsoft Dives Into AI PCs

With AI Explorer, users can simply return to previous activities on their laptop by, for instance, saying things like “show me that thing about dinosaurs.” The AI tool will be able to bring past actions that involved or included the word “dinosaur” in it.

“It works across any app and allows users to search for previously opened conversations, documents, web pages, and images,” according to reports.

While the official launch event is still a few weeks away, Microsoft’s foray into AI PCs signifies a significant shift in the PC market. Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 comes as demand for AI PCs is beginning to skyrocket.

The largest PC maker, Lenovo, which also makes AI PCs, recently reported a surge in demand for the devices amid the broader growth and traction of the AI sector. Cryptopolitan reported in February that Lenovo’s AI PC shipments could reach 50 million units this year.