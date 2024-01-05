Bitcoin (BTC) $46756.5 -0.42%
Ethereum (ETH) $2302.58 -1.22%
Litecoin (LTC) $66.86 -1.18%
Binance Coin (BNB) $306.024 +0.78%
Ripple (XRP) $0.57152 -1.04%
Solana (SOL) $101.924 +4.31%
Cardano (ADA) $0.527297 -2.44%
Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.08032 -1.3%
Tron (TRX) $0.10409 -0.05%
Toncoin (TON) $2.2975 +0.93%
Chainlink (LINK) $14.0038 -0.94%
Shiba INU (SHIB) $0.000009484 -0.98%

Inside Mexico and Canada’s bid to ditch the US dollar

3 mins read
mexico and canada with the dollar

Most read

Bitcoin mining stocks surge in trading volume, outpacing tech giants

Ethereum Price Prediction 2024-2033: Will ETH reach $8000 soon?

Imran Khan Takes Responsibility for Controversial Article in The Economist

Revolutionizing Outdoor Cooking with an AI-powered Perfecta Grill

$JTC Network, a New Layer 1 Blockchain Focused on Legal Enforcement, To List On BitMart Exchange

Contents
1. The Ripple Effect on Mexico and Canada
2. The Global Shift Away from the Dollar
Share link:

TL;DR

  • Mexico and Canada show no current interest in joining BRICS or ditching USD.
  • BRICS is expanding with new members and aims to reduce reliance on the dollar.
  • 2024 saw five new countries, including Saudi Arabia and the UAE, join BRICS.

As the geopolitical chessboard sees new moves, Mexico and Canada’s position on joining the BRICS bloc, and by extension, their stance on the US dollar, is garnering global attention. 2023 witnessed a seismic shift in global financial dynamics, with BRICS countries actively seeking to reduce their dependency on the USD. While the bloc expanded its membership, welcoming five new nations at the start of 2024, the question looms: could Western countries like Mexico and Canada join this shift away from dollar dominance?

The Ripple Effect on Mexico and Canada

Mexico, previously speculated to be interested in joining BRICS, saw its President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador firmly deny these intentions before the alliance’s August summit last year. Canada has been similarly non-committal, showing no overt desire to join BRICS or to part ways with the US dollar. However, the winds of change are unpredictable, and the political and economic landscapes of 2024 might hold surprises.

The bond between Mexico and Canada with the United States is intricate and multifaceted, making their potential move away from the dollar complex and unlikely in the near term. Despite the greenback’s challenged supremacy, owing to internal American policies and inflation, both nations remain closely tied to the US. USD’s role as a dominant global currency continues to influence their financial strategies and foreign relations.

The Global Shift Away from the Dollar

BRICS, an alliance of emerging economies comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, is vigorously pursuing alternatives to the USD. With plans to introduce a BRICS global currency and encourage trade in local currencies, the bloc is positioning itself as a counterweight to dollar hegemony. The expansion of BRICS in 2024, with the induction of new members like Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Iran, and Ethiopia, further solidifies its stance.

A significant development occurred last summer when ASEAN countries agreed to abandon the US dollar in favor of native currencies for cross-border settlements. This move, likely influenced by the BRICS strategy, adds momentum to the push against the dollar. Countries from Africa and the Middle East, such as Pakistan, Iraq, Turkey, Nigeria, and Egypt, are also showing interest in joining BRICS, potentially at the 2024 summit.

The US dollar, despite its fluctuating share in global reserves, remains the world’s leading reserve currency. However, its once unassailable position is being gradually eroded. The Chinese yuan, in particular, is gaining ground, not just in reserve holdings but also in international payments and cross-border lending. The yuan’s ascension is accompanied by China’s aggressive expansion of bilateral currency swaps with nations like Saudi Arabia and Argentina.

Western sanctions against Russia over its actions in Ukraine have further spurred de-dollarization efforts, as countries seek to reduce their vulnerability to US financial policies. Moscow and Beijing have significantly reduced their reliance on the dollar in bilateral trade, favoring the yuan and ruble instead.

Despite these shifts, experts largely agree that a complete move away from the dollar is not on the immediate horizon. The dollar’s entrenched position in the global financial system and the sheer scale of its use make a rapid transition improbable. Nevertheless, the gradual erosion of its dominance is a clear signal of changing times, with emerging economies and global alliances like BRICS playing an increasingly significant role in shaping the future financial landscape.

So, while Mexico and Canada’s immediate pivot away from the US dollar seems unlikely, the global trend towards diversifying away from dollar dependency is unmistakable. The BRICS expansion and the growing appeal of alternatives like the yuan paint a picture of a world where the dollar’s reign is not unchallenged. As nations navigate this evolving financial terrain, the only certainty is that change, albeit gradual, is inevitable.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decision.

Share link:

Jai Hamid

Jai Hamid is a passionate writer with a keen interest in blockchain technology, the global economy, and literature. She dedicates most of her time to exploring the transformative potential of crypto and the dynamics of worldwide economic trends.

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Related News

Show all
Bitcoin
#Bitcoin News
2 mins read

Bitcoin mining stocks surge in trading volume, outpacing tech giants

Bitfinex
#Regulation News
2 mins read

New restrictions for Bitfinex users in the UK amid regulatory changes: Details

Cleanspark
#Industry News
2 mins read

Bitcoin miner CleanSpark boosts efficiency with significant Bitmain S21 deal

Terra
#Industry News
2 mins read

Terra crypto case analysis: Expert insights on SEC’s pursuit

Cryptopolitan daily

Discover our daily newsletter, empowering investors with market insights.

subscribe

Your gateaway into the world of Web3

top section
Learn
AI
Gaming
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube

Copyright 2024 Cryptopolitan

Cryptopolitan
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube
Subscribe to CryptoPolitan