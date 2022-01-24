HongKong, China, 24th January, 2022, Chainwire

MetaVisa, a Web3.0 middleware protocol, officially announced that it has reached an agreement with one of the largest digital asset trading platforms, BitMart. According to the partnership, MetaVisa native token, $MESA, will be listed on BitMart Shooting Star – 24h Flash Sale.

On January 26th 8:00 AM (EST), BitMart, a premier global digital asset trading platform, will launch “MESA Token Sale”. BitMart users will be able to purchase MESA with USDT within a 24-hour flash sale. The secondary trading market will open in one day after the sale event concludes.

Flash Sale Rules:

Start Time: 8:00 AM 1/26/2022 EST

Listing Time: 8:00 AM 1/27/2022 EST

Total Supply of Flash Sale: 12,500,000 MESA

Individual Hard Cap: 100 USDT

Flash Sale Price: 0.008 USDT

Subscription Currency: USDT

Requirement: users who complete KYC on BitMart and have no less than 100 USDT balance in the account(BitMart will take a snapshot of your account balance 2 hours before the event starts. If your account balance is less than 100 USDT, you will lose the qualification to participate in the event.)

About BitMart

BitMart is a premier global digital asset trading platform in the cryptocurrency market, ranked among the top 5 crypto exchanges on CoinMarketCap. To learn more about BitMart, visit their Website, Twitter or join their Telegram

Website: https://www.bitmart.com/

About MetaVisa

MetaVisa team members are mainly from Europe, founded by Jassem Osseiran, entrepreneur and advisor in the financial services, alternative investments sector with over 10 years of demonstrated history in leading commercial operations, strategic partnerships and capital deployment, and co-founded with Silent Unicorn, a venture builder started in 2016 that focuses on building, financing and expanding technology business globally. MetaVisa is a Web 3.0 middleware protocol built on Ethereum, dedicated to developing decentralized identity and building a credit system in the Metaverse. By analyzing blockchain data, MetaVisa Protocol helps users establish and display reliable on-chain identity & credit records and makes it easier for DeFi, NFT, GameFi, DAO, and other DApps to better serve their users through our credit system, which we call the MetaVisa Protocol Credit Score.

