Metaverse courses made available at the University of Tokyo

The metaverse has been a major topic in Japan for some time. The ripple effect has prompted The University of Tokyo to join the metaverse bandwagon. Later this year, the university, also known as Todai, will provide a variety of study programs that will take place in the metaverse.

The initiative was designed to overcome a shortage of skilled workers specializing in Japan’s rapidly evolving technologies. Technological advancement is taking place at a time when the decentralized ecosystem has spread across all industries, including finance and education.

Metaverse makes learning interesting at Todai

According to a news report from the local media company, The Asahi Shimbun, the courses will be available to students ranging from high school to working adults. Todai’s initiative has been launched in order to address Japan’s lack of skilled employees working on “digital transformation” and “advanced technologies.”

According to the release, the Metaverse research programs would not be offered by a specialized faculty that offers degrees. Todai’s faculty of engineering and engineering-related graduate schools, on the other hand, will operate Metaverse programs. Students who complete the courses will receive certificates as proof of their completion.

University officials also emphasized that studying in the metaverse will provide a platform for “anyone, regardless of age, gender, social status, or location of residence,” allowing them to learn about engineering and information science.

The most innovative thing that contemporary developers have exploited is to take advantage of new trends. Japan is one of the world’s major economies and a technological superpower. It distinguishes itself from its competitors by virtue of its metaverse entrance.

The University of Tokyo said nothing about cryptocurrency or NFTs in particular. With the sector frequently connected to the metaverse and home to a number of renowned metaverse brands, there’s a chance that Todai will mention blockchain-based platforms.

The current crypto winter has had a negative impact on several cryptocurrency sectors. Many investors are discovering new methods to survive in the decentralized world, and the metaverse may be the answer.

In Japan, junior-high and high-school students will get an overview of the cosmos for the first time. They’ll also study how to pursue a career in engineering, science, and other technical fields. The university will deliver the information through blended online and face-to-face courses.

In other words, the aforementioned technological development has already made it feasible to implement AI and VR in businesses, industries, education, and government. Students and professionals in other sectors will be able to reskill/upskill themselves via related online courses. These courses will focus on artificial intelligence (AI) and next-generation communication technologies.

Japan shifts focus to the decentralized ecosystem

The Japanese government has tended to be open-minded about decentralized finance. It has embraced almost everything else that pertains to it. In April, the Bank of Japan petitioned the G7 for a cryptocurrency regulatory framework. The Group of Seven (or G7) is an intergovernmental political forum composed of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The war between Ukraine and Russia has been a major driving force behind the legislation rush. Japanese firms are attempting to increase the number of women who enroll in their programs. There will also be a push to encourage more females to pursue engineering degrees. This is due to the lack of female participation in engineering, which has been recognized as an issue. Japan has had a strong interest in the metaverse for some time. Current tendencies have demonstrated just that.

The Japanese government is taking a multi-pronged approach to promote virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR). In May, local authorities began a campaign to promote metaverse projects. In addition, the government will utilize NFTs and avatars in a new virtual space.

The ball began rolling in Yabu, a city in Hyogo Prefecture’s Yabu. Local authorities collaborated with Yoshimoto Kogyo, one of Japan’s largest and most powerful entertainment business players. The proposed new virtual space for the city would be known as “Virtual Yabu City.”

Over the last several months, Japan has had a few exciting Metaverse applications. Residents are discovering interesting ways to utilize the technology.

On Monday, the JACFA announced opening a virtual support room on the SecondLife Metaverse platform, a virtual community where individuals can connect to one another and socialize. The group aims to help Hikkikomori — people that live secluded lives inside their homes — rejoin society.

The situation has been highlighted as a major social problem in Japan, and the goal is to provide Hikkikomori with initial assistance without the fear of being confrontational. Todai has already ventured into the metaverse with Teruo Fujii, the institution’s president, who has an engineering background, a January lecture about Todai, and an online orientation for incoming students this spring.

In April, it was announced that 3,800 students from 29 different trade schools such as beauty, sports, technology, and hospitality participated in the NSG College League’s 2022 commencement event in the metaverse. The ceremony was held virtually to allow everyone to attend without fear of receiving COVID-19.

In addition, Hakuhodo DY Holdings, a Japanese ad agency, will be the first to sell metaverse advertising in Japan. The company has chosen a sector that is expected to grow as the technology becomes more widespread.