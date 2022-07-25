logo
Ethereum
$ 1,539.52 4.17%
Solana
$ 38.98 4.69%
Dogecoin
$ 0.065433 4.59%
ApeCoin
$ 6.37 4.07%
Bitcoin
$ 22,078.92 2.75%
BNB
$ 256.98 2.68%
Frame svg
  • < 1 min read

Vitalik Buterin recommends Ethereum Classic for PoW lovers

Vitalik Buterin recommends Ethereum Classic for PoW lovers
TL;DR Breakdown
  • Vitalik Buterin said anyone who loves PoW should go for Ethereum Classic.
  • Buterin said the ETC blockchain is the original Ethereum, among other PoW blockchains.
  • Eth2 merge is expected to happen in mid-September.

In the coming months, Ethereum core developers will begin the final phase of the blockchain’s transition from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoW) consensus mechanism. This sets the second-largest blockchain on a new version, Ethereum 2.0 (Serenity), which is considered more scalable and sustainable than the previous version. 

Ethereum Classic for PoW lovers

In the recently-concluded Ethereum Community Conference (EthCC), the co-founder of Ethereum, Vitalik Buterin, acknowledged that not everyone welcomes the concept of proof-of-stake. While Buterin thinks the upcoming PoS changes to Ethereum are worth it, he recommended the Ethereum Classic blockchain for anyone who likes Ethereum. 

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is an open source and decentralized smart contract blockchain launched in 2016 as a hard fork from Ethereum. Among other PoW chains, Buterin shilled the ETC blockchain as the “original Ethereum, which did not betray the vision by forking the DAO.”

If you love proof-of-work, you should go use Ethereum Classic. It’s a totally fine chain.

Vitalik Buterin. 

Ethereum 2.0 merge is imminent

Recent updates from Eth2 developers show that the long-awaited Beacon chain merge is imminent – likely to happen in September. On July 14th, the team shared an announcement that provided a more detailed timeline for the launch. Per the timeline, Ethereum 2.0 is expected to launch in mid-September if the antecedent updates are successful.

The launch of Ethereum 2.0 would conclude the role of cryptocurrency miners on the blockchain, meaning new coins won’t be generated through miners. Instead, users would be required to stake a certain amount of ETH for a chance to be selected to validate blocks of transactions for rewards. 

At the time of writing, about 13,133,136 ETH was staked on the Eth2 Beacon chain, an equivalent of $20.1 billion at the current market price.

Ibiam Wayas

Ibiam Wayas

Ibiam is an optimistic crypto journalist. Five years from now, he sees himself establishing a unique crypto media outlet that will breach the gap between the crypto world and the general public. He loves to associate with like-minded individuals and collaborate with them on similar projects. He spends much of his time honing his writing and critical thinking skills.

Related News

Hot Stories

Vitalik Buterin recommends Ethereum Classic for PoW lovers
25 July, 2022
< 1 min read
Gnox (GNOX), Pancakeswap (CAKE) And Biswap (BSW) Named The Best (BSC) Projects For 2022
25 July, 2022
< 1 min read
Voyager declines Alameda's buyout offer, saying it "harms clients"
25 July, 2022
< 1 min read
Avalanche price analysis: AVAX/USD moves upwards to $24.00 after a strong bullish run
25 July, 2022
< 1 min read
Barclays to buy stakes in $2bn crypto firm Copper
25 July, 2022
< 1 min read

Follow Us

Industry News

Voyager declines Alameda's buyout offer, saying it "harms clients"
25 July, 2022
< 1 min read
Barclays to buy stakes in $2bn crypto firm Copper
25 July, 2022
< 1 min read
Audius loses $1 million to hackers
24 July, 2022
< 1 min read
Ukraine's latest Fiat rules to increase crypto popularity in the country
24 July, 2022
< 1 min read
Silvergate CEO anticipates near-term crypto hardship
24 July, 2022
< 1 min read
Content svg

News

Company

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us