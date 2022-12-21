logo
Frame svg
  • 3 mins read

Ripple price analysis: Bearish spell drags prices to $0.3429

Ripple Price analysis

TL;DR Breakdown

  • Ripple price analysis is bearish today
  • Support for XRP/USD is present at $0.3397
  • Ripple is facing resistance at $0.3528

Recent Ripple price analysis has been bearish as the cryptocurrency has fallen below a key support level. The digital asset is currently trading at $0.3429 and is down by 0.44 percent in the last 24 hours. Support for XRP/USD is present at $0.3397 while resistance lies at $0.3528. The 24-hour trading volume for the coin is $800,387,451 and the market capitalization is at $17,248,296,779.

The digital asset has been on a downtrend since the beginning of today as it failed to break out above the $0.3528 level. The digital asset has been consolidating around this level over the past few days but today, it has broken below this level. This move has invalidated the previous bullish setup and has put the digital asset on a bearish path in the short term.

Ripple price analysis for 1 day: Market squeezes tighter

Ripple price analysis on a 1-day price chart shows that the XRP/USD price is trapped in a descending triangle pattern that it has been following for the past few days. The bulls have been trying to push the price above the $0.3528 level but have been unsuccessful so far. The bears have taken control of the market and are currently pushing the price toward the $0.3397 support level.

image 418
XRP/USD 1-day price chart, source: TradingView

The moving average indicator is bearish as the 50-day moving average is below the 200-day moving average. This indicates that the market is in a downtrend. The RSI indicator is currently at 41.90 and is indicating further bearish momentum in the market. Both Bollinger bands are contracting, which indicates that the market is reaching a period of low volatility.

XRP/USD 4-hour price analysis: Latest developments

Ripple price analysis has revealed that market volatility shows increasing dynamics, making market vulnerability a priority. As a result, the cryptocurrency’s price will become more sensitive to unpredictable and unstable surges of volatile change. The upper limit of Bollinger’s band is present at $0.0.3528, which acts as a strong resistance for XRP. Conversely, Bollinger’s band limit’s lower limit is available at $0.3397, representing the strongest support for XRP.

image 420
XRP/USD 4-hour price chart, source: TradingView

The XRP/USD price seems to be crossing under the Moving Average curve, indicating a bearish trend. Furthermore, the price path appears to be following a downward direction signifying a decreasing market. However, the market shows potential for further bearish opportunities, and bears might engulf the market soon. The Ripple price analysis reveals that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently at 35.05 and is neutral.

Ripple price analysis conclusion

Overall, the Ripple price analysis is bearish as the digital asset has fallen below a key support level, and a break below this level could lead to further downside in the market as XRP looks to test the $0.3397 level. The bulls will need to push the price above the $0.3528 level for the market to turn bullish in the short term. Until then, the bears are in control of the market and a further move to the downside is likely.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.
Editah Patrick

Editah Patrick

Editah is a versatile fintech analyst with a deep understanding of blockchain domains. As much as technology fascinates her, she finds the intersection of both technology and finance mind-blowing. Her particular interest in digital wallets and blockchain aids her audience.

Related News

Hot Stories

Ripple price analysis: Bearish spell drags prices to $0.3429
21 December, 2022
3 mins read
Bitcoin, Binance Coin, Flow, and Tezos Daily Price Analyses – 21 December Morning Prediction
21 December, 2022
3 mins read
Toncoin price boosted by new updates and 20% APY staking
21 December, 2022
3 mins read
This publicly-listed Bitcoin mining company has gone bankrupt, but it's not so bad
21 December, 2022
3 mins read
Sanctions, money laundering and legalization: Maxim Kurbangaleev on the problems of the crypto market
21 December, 2022
3 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

Bankrupt Crypto lender Celsius to be acquired soon?
20 December, 2022
3 mins read
BlockFi urges court to approve user's withdrawals
20 December, 2022
3 mins read
Terra Luna affiliate Kernel Lab's $92M frozen by court
20 December, 2022
3 mins read
Central African Republic delays the launch of its cryptocurrency "Sango" until 2023
20 December, 2022
3 mins read
Visa's plan to enable automatic bill payment through cryptocurrency wallets
20 December, 2022
3 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us

Add Your Heading Text Here