MetaMask update secures the fort. MetaMask, the major Ethereum wallet service, and browser extension overhaul its security with a new version with enhanced privacy control. Version 8 features a new login system and lets multiple accounts be saved for a single website.

Announced today, on July 2, the update brings an “Unparalleled Privacy Control”, as the creators dub it, focusing on keeping the user’s data private from prying eyes. Multiple accounts can be selected or creating a new account can be created-all- without having to worry about privacy. MetaMask will let you choose, which information the site will have access to and not the other way around.

According to MetaMask, most crypto-wallets fail to hide information from the website and /or are not able to hold more than one account per user. The update is specifically meant to make that happen in the MetaMask ecosystem.

The EIP-2255 permission system in MetaMask’s update to the ecosystem is a propriety solution. It enables users to mask their accounts that shouldn’t be seen by a particular website, thus enabling them to be logged in for where these accounts might be necessary. Bottom line: manual account swapping is a thing of the past that’s thanks to the new MetaMask update.

Enhanced permissions will allow the MetaMask environment to further tailor itself to the user’s liking and improve the overall user experience. According to the firm, features like decryption, owner information, and MetaMask Snap will benefit from the update too.

LavaMoat was announced late in 2019 and has thus been awaited. The ropsten testnet faucet is finally secured with LavaMoat, a security feature toolset that allows the MetaMask wallet to channel data through the testnet tubes.