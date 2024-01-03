Bitcoin (BTC) $46703.7 -0.54%
Ethereum (ETH) $2307.15 -1.03%
Litecoin (LTC) $66.867 -1.17%
Binance Coin (BNB) $301.687 -0.64%
Ripple (XRP) $0.57032 -1.25%
Solana (SOL) $102.141 +4.53%
Cardano (ADA) $0.531414 -1.68%
Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.08062 -0.93%
Tron (TRX) $0.104098 -0.04%
Toncoin (TON) $2.2574 -0.83%
Chainlink (LINK) $14.0608 -0.54%
Shiba INU (SHIB) $0.000009463 -1.2%

Matrixport predicts SEC’s spot Bitcoin ETF rejection

2 mins read
Matrixport predicts SEC's spot Bitcoin ETF rejection in January

Most read

Imran Khan Takes Responsibility for Controversial Article in The Economist

Revolutionizing Outdoor Cooking with an AI-powered Perfecta Grill

$JTC Network, a New Layer 1 Blockchain Focused on Legal Enforcement, To List On BitMart Exchange

Samsung Unveils Innovative Ballie Robot with Projection Capabilities at CES 2024

Samsung’s CES 2024 Unveilings – The 5 Most Bizarre Products You Won’t Believe Exist

Contents
1. A Closer Look at Matrixport’s Forecast
2. Market Repercussions and Strategic Recommendations
Share link:

TL;DR

  • Matrixport predicts the SEC will reject all Bitcoin spot ETF applications in January.
  • The firm forecasts Bitcoin’s price could fall to the $36,000 to $38,000 range due to this rejection.
  • Matrixport’s analysis suggests the SEC’s decision is influenced by a lack of regulatory compliance and a Democratic-leaning leadership.

In a bold and somewhat grim forecast, Matrixport, a leading digital finance firm, has projected that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will reject all spot Bitcoin ETF (Exchange-Traded Fund) applications in January. This prediction, outlined in their latest report, is not just a routine market analysis. It’s a siren call that echoes through the halls of cryptocurrency trading floors and shakes the foundations of digital finance.

A Closer Look at Matrixport’s Forecast

Matrixport’s analysis paints a picture of a bumpy road for Bitcoin ETFs. Despite a bullish stance on Bitcoin, predicting a rise to $45,000 by Christmas 2023, the firm has tempered its optimism with a dose of hard reality when it comes to SEC’s approval of Bitcoin spot ETFs. Their report points to a critical shortcoming in the current applications, a deficiency they believe won’t be rectified until the second quarter of 2024. This delay, according to Matrixport, will lead to a rejection of all Bitcoin ETF proposals in January, diverging from the market’s hopeful sentiments.

The political landscape within the SEC’s leadership, predominantly Democratic, further complicates the path to approval. SEC Chair Gary Gensler’s cautious stance on cryptocurrencies is well known. His recent comments suggest he still views the industry as needing tighter regulatory compliance. For Matrixport, this political and regulatory backdrop significantly dims the prospects of a Bitcoin spot ETF approval in the near term, viewing it as a step too far for an agency still grappling with the digital currency’s regulatory framework.

Market Repercussions and Strategic Recommendations

Matrixport’s predictions extend beyond the realm of regulatory approvals to the very heart of Bitcoin’s market dynamics. The firm estimates that since September 2023, about $14 billion has flowed into the crypto market, partly fueled by dovish macroeconomic conditions and partly by the anticipation of a Bitcoin ETF approval. Should the SEC deny these applications, the report foresees a domino effect of liquidations, with Bitcoin prices potentially plunging to the $36,000 to $38,000 range – a stark -20% drop.

The report advises market players to brace for impact. If there’s no word on approvals by January 5, 2024, Matrixport suggests investors hedge their positions. Their strategy includes buying $40,000 strike puts for the end of January or even considering short positions in Bitcoin, a move that reflects the firm’s cautious stance amidst the looming uncertainty.

Despite the potential for near-term turbulence, Matrixport doesn’t see all doom and gloom for Bitcoin in 2024. Even in the event of an ETF rejection, the firm remains optimistic about Bitcoin’s performance by the end of the year. Drawing on historical trends, they anticipate a bullish scenario fueled by the U.S. election cycle and Bitcoin mining dynamics.

In essence, Matrixport’s report is a clarion call to investors in the Bitcoin ETF sphere. While the firm acknowledges the potential for short-term setbacks, their long-term view of the market remains positive. This balanced perspective reflects a deep understanding of the complex interplay between regulatory actions, market sentiment, and broader economic trends. As the crypto world waits with bated breath for the SEC’s decision, Matrixport’s analysis offers a roadmap for navigating the choppy waters of Bitcoin trading in 2024.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decision.

Share link:

Jai Hamid

Jai Hamid is a passionate writer with a keen interest in blockchain technology, the global economy, and literature. She dedicates most of her time to exploring the transformative potential of crypto and the dynamics of worldwide economic trends.

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Related News

Show all
Experts believe spot Bitcoin ETFs will be trading by Wednesday
#Bitcoin News
2 mins read

Experts believe spot Bitcoin ETFs will be trading by Wednesday

Bitcoin ETF providers make final SEC filings, but the fee wars...
#Bitcoin News
2 mins read

Bitcoin ETF providers make final SEC filings, but the fee wars…

Bitcoin gains official status in Próspera ZEDE of Honduras
#Bitcoin News
2 mins read

Bitcoin gains official status in Próspera ZEDE of Honduras

BlackRock
#Bitcoin News
2 mins read

BlackRock expects spot Bitcoin ETF approval this Wednesday

Cryptopolitan daily

Discover our daily newsletter, empowering investors with market insights.

subscribe

Your gateaway into the world of Web3

top section
Learn
AI
Gaming
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube

Copyright 2024 Cryptopolitan

Cryptopolitan
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube
Subscribe to CryptoPolitan