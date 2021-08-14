TL;DR Breakdown

Captain America NFT launch after Spiderman’s

Spiderman, Captain America NFT launched to celebrate Marvel entertainment launch

NFTs become a trend in comics industry too

After Marvel Entertainment floated superhero Spider-Man NFT, they have decided to expand the non-fungible token universe with tokens of other superheroes.

The comic book giant launched the digital collection for Spider-Man through a partnership with the VeVe marketplace.

Marvel entertainment’s new digital collection will include some of the most iconic participants, including Captain America, Bucky Barnes, and the Red Skull.

It appears Spider-Man NFT launch success inspired the other superhero NFT as Marvel entertainment announced that all 60,500 digital statues were sold out within 24 hours after the launch.

The entertainment firm in its Captain America NFT released a set of the Sentinel of Liberty.

The first Marvel Mighty collectibles will be from the Captain America series. It will include Steve Rogers, the first Captain America, John F. Walker, Sam Wilson, Bucky Barnes, and their deadly nemesis, Hydra (the Red Skull).

Marvel entertainment use NFT launch to celebrate ‘Marvel Month’

Per the press release by the firm, last week’s Spider-Man release are part of a larger initiative to celebrate ‘Marvel Month’ on the VeVe App.

The entertainment firm hints that other Marvel digital products such as digital statues, digital comic books, and other digital collectibles on the VeVe App later in August, including MARVEL COMICS #1, the first Marvel comic book released in 1939, will launch soon.

As it is in every other industry with NFT, the trend has also become a thing in the comic industry. Earlier this year, the company’s primary rival DC Comics, released a digital collection for Batman.

DC also partnered with Veve to mark the beginning of a new phase in the American comic book studio’s merchandising strategy.

The collection had four different designs. Each design had a limited number of copies, so their value varies depending on their rarity. The most expensive token —a digital statue of Nightwing— costs $89.99 and consists of 1,850 copies.

NFTs have expanded far beyond their initial use and are being employed by sports clubs, musicians, entrepreneurs, and anyone who wants to increase engagements with their fanbase.