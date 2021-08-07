TL;DR Breakdown

• Marvel will divide the NFT Collection into five sections ranging from $40 to $400.

• Marvel hopes to continue to create experiments with NFTs.

The Marvel superhero movie franchise has created its NFT collection supporting cryptocurrencies. The film company did not miss the opportunity to use the non-fungible tokens for its benefit and launch an auction. This Spider-Man NFT collection will have a value ranging from $40 to $400 maximum.

These unique pieces will be sold in an auction completed with the “Orbis Blockchain” technology company on the VeVe App.

This mobile app has a lot of experience with digital auctions making it perfect for Marvel’s plans. This app could show Jurassic Park, Back To The Future, Adventure Time, Ghostbusters, and the DC Comics brand.

Marvel’s NFT collection is the best for crypto fans

Interested users can get some “Amigao da Vizinha” products that their rarity will separate. This NFT Collection is prepared on Saturday, August 7, and will have several products that enthusiasts may be attracted to.

The collection will display Spider-Man “The Amazing Spider-Man” with a value of 40 dollars and over 32,000 units issued. One of the rare items in the collection is Spider-Man “Hangin’Out,” valued at over $50 with 16,000 units present. The fans can also purchase Spider-Man’s ” Jump Into Action” in the NFT Collection for $100 with 9,000 units present.

Among the rarities featured in Marvel’s non-fungible token collection is Spider-Man “Animated,” with 2500 pieces, each valued at $250.

The main collection piece is Spider-Man “Ultimate Animated,” which is rare and valued at $400 each. This NFT will have only 1000 units, so sales are expected to be fast.

The president of Marvel, Dan Buckley, thinks that they entered crypto in the best way with this NFT Collection. Buckley is pleased to present this collection and hopes fans will enjoy it as much as he would. Marvel hopes to celebrate their month with the fans using the VeVe App that will host the collection.

Marvel and their plans with the NFTs

Marvel is committed to the fans and hopes to launch a new NFT Collection dedicated to the 1939 comics. This plan is expected to include comic characters such as Captain America, Hawk, and Winter Soldier with the actors who play them.

The most acclaimed superhero brand in recent years will enter fully into the NFTs. Plans may include unique NFTs to make the online auction more valuable.

NFTs promise to power the digital art world in an impressive way and have succeeded so far. These non-fungible tokens are backed by Blockchain technology and have proven a solid part of the crypto ecosystem.