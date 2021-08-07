TL;DR Breakdown

• Ether price rises to $3145 after network upgrade in London.

• Bitcoin continues to recover, trading above $44000 today.

The most important cryptocurrencies in the crypto market continue to rise. Ether, like Bitcoin, had hit its highest value since May, when tokens lost over 50 percent of their value.

Ethereum took off in its price after the ETH 2.0 update was completed weeks ago. This occurred in a regulatory environment by China, Japan, and the United States government.

Ether enters the crypto game again, and Bitcoin is not far behind

Ether traded in the early hours of Saturday, August 7, at $3097 with an impressive 11.11 percent gain, according to CoinMarketCap. Bitcoin marked a milestone by raising its price by 6.62 percent, trading today at $43609. Both cryptocurrencies show an upward trend since August attracted potential investors.

Ether has continued to rise for four days due to its ETH network update in London. The chief technology officer of the Bitfinex platform, Paolo Ardoino, thinks that the crypto may have returned with high expectations to the market. Bitcoin is leading the charge, and ETH continues to rise in value.

However, Ardoino suggests that it is not sure this trend will reduce the market’s instability for weeks. However, crypto investors are of the opposite opinion and feel that Bitcoin and Ethereum are showing their true potential.

The previous downtrend was caused by regulations in China and the speculations of Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Presently, Bitcoin is approaching a 50-day moving figure, a swath it hasn’t seen since May when it hit $64000.

United States crypto equipment plan confuses the market

Although the outlook surrounding Bitcoin and Ether sounds promising, the crypto equipment plan in the US may affect it. The objective of this plan is to address the report’s creation for crypto transfers and interest charges. This crypto plan is coming to Congress and may be approved in the next few weeks.

However, some crypto experts suggest that the equipment plan will not stop the crypto rise. According to the CoinGecko.com platform, the crypto market price rose 10 percent in 24 hours. Cryptocurrencies have made more than $1.89 trillion in market capitalization after the rise.

Dogecoin price rises to $0.2359, Cardano at $1.47, Binance Coin with $354.50, and XRP reaches $0.7895. The six favorite cryptocurrencies have a peak of over 10 percent, according to CoinMarketCap data.