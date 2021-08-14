TL;DR Breakdown

• BTC trading may be standardized in Mexico like in El Salvador.

• BTC is trading above $46000, perpetuating a bullish streak for more than a week.

As the leading cryptocurrency in the decentralized market, BTC has seen a slight increase in its global adoption. Although most banks do not accept Bitcoin, the Banco Azteca in Mexico plans to be one of the few that would. Close to the end of June, the bank owner Ricardo Pliego said he would offer cryptos to his clients.

Many of the banking entities in the world have not adopted the trading model that crypto has since its development. However, some of these banks recognize crypto’s value as an investment and financial modeling source. In this way, the Azteca bank took a great step by promoting Bitcoin acceptance throughout the country.

Banco Azteca supports BTC trading

Mexican billionaire and businessman Ricardo Pliego have supported the cryptocurrency industry since last year. He also admitted that he has 10 percent of his capital in BTC investments. Pliego has a net worth close to $15.6 billion, so he is considered the third richest businessman in Mexico.

In the last week of June, Pliego said that he would have the first bank in the country to accept and offer cryptocurrencies. Pliego argues that Bitcoin is a new investment model and that many people should use it. With his work team, Pliego will try to promote economic freedom using the Banco Azteca.

There is still no unofficial announcement from the cryptocurrency regulators in Mexico, but they may approve Pliego’s proposal. The businessman has contributed a lot to the country, and that is why he might have a priority with his new innovative financial plans.

Pliego clarifies his attraction to cryptocurrencies

Although billionaire Ricardo Pliego supports the BTC market, he is attracted to all crypto. Pliego claims he is not a lover of altcoins like Dogecoin, which has presented incredible indices in its value. Pliego had also trended when he said investors of the meme crypto would stay poor, speculating that it has no real value.

Cryptocurrencies such as BTC have been transformed from an unrecognizable token to a novelty between 2020 and 2021. More financial companies have been included in the adoption list of cryptocurrencies to avoid fiat currency devaluation. But the NFT adoption is also increasing.

As a key piece in this entire financial ecosystem, Bitcoin has a market capitalization that exceeds 878 billion dollars. Somehow, Pliego’s announcements about the BTC adoption increased in value, making it trade over $46743 today. However, there is still no solid cryptocurrencies adoption in Mexican banks, but Pliego may announce new measures in the next few days.