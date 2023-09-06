Marathon’s Bitcoin mining suffered a slight declined in August

TL;DR Breakdown

In August 2023, Marathon Digital Holdings, a United States-based cryptocurrency mining operator, achieved significant milestones in its operations. The company produced 1,072 Bitcoin during the month, marking a 9% decrease from July but an impressive fivefold increase compared to August 2022. The firm recently shared unaudited BTC production and miner installation updates for August, providing insights into its growth and plans.

Marathon Digital shares August BTC production figures

One of the key highlights was the company’s continuous efforts to expand its mining capabilities in the United States. During August, Marathon increased its U.S. operational hash rate by 2%, reaching a total of 19.1 exahashes. Simultaneously, it raised its installed hash rate by 1% to reach 23.1 exahashes. This growth was primarily attributed to the upgrade of its mining equipment. The transition from Bitmain Antminer S19j Pro miners to more efficient S19 XP models played a pivotal role in enhancing their operational efficiency.

One of the most significant achievements for the firm was reaching its primary domestic growth target of 23 exahashes. Looking forward, the company has ambitious plans to expand further, aiming to achieve a hash rate of 30 exahashes. To meet this target, Marathon intends to obtain two exahashes through international facilities and five exahashes through contracts with other entities. Additionally, Marathon is actively working on expanding its mining facilities.

It is in the final stages of paperwork for a new mining facility located in Garden City, Texas. This expansion reflects the company’s commitment to strengthening its presence in the cryptocurrency mining industry. Marathon’s international endeavors have also borne fruit. Their joint venture in Abu Dhabi reported mining 50 Bitcoin in August, demonstrating the company’s global reach and diversification of mining operations.

Future expansion plans and financial milestones

Despite its impressive growth, Marathon faced a relative decrease in BTC production from July. CEO Fred Thiel attributes this decline to climate conditions, particularly the extreme heat in Texas during the summer months. The record-high temperatures led to increased curtailment activity, resulting in temporary shutdowns. These shutdowns offset some of the progress Marathon had made in increasing its operational hash rate and optimizing its operations.

In August, Marathon released its Q2 2023 financial results, showcasing substantial revenue growth. The company reported a remarkable 228% increase in revenue compared to Q2 2022. A significant portion of this revenue was generated from the sale of 63% of the Bitcoin mined during the quarter. These proceeds were crucial in funding Marathon’s operating costs and expansion efforts. However, it’s worth noting that the company did incur impairment charges of $8.4 million related to the value of its held digital assets.

Marathon Digital Holdings has continued its upward trajectory in the cryptocurrency mining industry. Despite temporary setbacks due to climate conditions, the company has achieved remarkable growth in BTC production and hash rate. Their commitment to expanding both domestically and internationally underscores their vision for the future. With ambitious plans to reach a hash rate of 30 exahashes, Marathon is poised to remain a key player in the evolving world of cryptocurrency mining.