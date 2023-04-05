Luxury meets Bitcoin: Asprey and Bugatti’s new exciting blockchain project

The world of luxury and Bitcoin have collided in an exciting new project from Asprey and Bugatti.

Where Bitcoin comes in

The two luxury brands have joined forces to create a limited-edition collection of precious object eggs that will be backed by blockchain technology and inscribed on the Bitcoin blockchain.

The Asprey Bugatti Egg Collection is set to be the first-ever collection by two luxury brands using this state-of-the-art technique, ensuring that the artwork will last indefinitely.

Egg-shaped works of art have been praised by Carlo Bugatti, father of Ettore Bugatti, and inspired this new project. Asprey and Bugatti have come together to create a new Royale Edition of the Asprey Bugatti Egg Collection, which brings together timeless creations of the Bugatti family with Asprey’s heritage and craftsmanship.

The eggshell of the Royale Edition is made from carbon fiber and is intricately crafted into the perfect egg shape, completely free from disproportion or imperfection.

The egg is encased within a sterling silver diamond weave lattice, angled downwards to a curved base portraying movement, and echoing Asprey’s heritage in jewelry, as well as the ornate furniture designs of Carlo Bugatti and the Art Nouveau era, significant to both brands.

The surface of the egg displays a “Dancing Elephant” motif, recreated in perfect detail from one of Rembrandt Bugatti’s original sculptures. The sculpture adorned the bonnet of the Bugatti Type 41 Royale, renowned as the most luxurious car ever created.

The egg opens with a complex hinged Asprey diamond door to reveal a scene of the Chateau Saint Jean – the iconic home of Bugatti in Molsheim – in front of which is a sterling silver stylized Bugatti Type 41 Royale Esders, removable should the owner wish.

The collaboration

This collaboration has allowed the luxury brands to work in both the physical and digital realms. The Asprey Bugatti Egg Collection will be produced both as physical object and NFT generative artwork. The NFT and the sculpture are linked by an equation of the egg shape of the actual sculpture.

Ali Walker, Artist and Chief Creative Officer at Asprey Studio, said:

We are proud to present the Asprey Bugatti Egg Collection. The generative art – coded by our strategic partner and Bitcoin experts Metagood – using the equation of the egg shape of the actual sculpture as an NFT in Bitcoin is a new form of expression and art itself.

Wiebke Stahl, Managing Director at Bugatti International, said: “The creation of the Asprey Bugatti Egg Collection is a wonderful homage to our history and the creations of Ettore, designed with the pioneering spirit and attention to detail that led to his brand becoming revered throughout the world.”

This project represents a new era of luxury, where physical objects and digital art are merged using blockchain technology. The Asprey Bugatti Egg Collection marks the first time two luxury brands have collaborated to inscribe digital content on the Bitcoin blockchain. This ensures that the artwork will last indefinitely, and is a testament to the growing importance of blockchain in the luxury industry.