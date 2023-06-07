Liquity price analysis: LGTY struggles at $1.03 after a bearish slide

TL;DR Breakdown

The Liquity price analysis shows a bearish trend in the market. The price underwent a considerable decline and is now struggling at $1.03. The bears have a slight advantage over the bulls in this range which has made it difficult for the price to break out of it. Support, however, is rigidly standing at $1.02 – and moving beyond that could be seen as a bullish sign. Given its current situation, LQTY is down by 4.7 per cent in the past 24 hours. The market looks quite uncertain, and any immediate price movement might be difficult to predict.

LQTY/USD 1-day price chart: LQTY price follows a downward path to $1.03

The daily Liquity price analysis chart does not look good for the bulls. The price experienced a bearish slide, and it has been trying to break above $1.03 without any success. However, there is still support at $1.02 that might give the price some momentum to climb up again and reach higher levels in case of a bullish run. The market capitalization also has decreased by 3.32 per cent in the past 24 hours at $94,789,618, while the trading volume has seen a slight increase and stands at $11 million.

LQTY/USD 1-day price chart, Source: TradingView

The one-day technical analysis also favours the bears as 20-SMA and 50-SMA are below the current, and 200-SMA is way above it. The RSI also drops to 40, indicating that the bears have the upper hand in the market. The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) also shows bearishness as the MACD line is below the signal line. The moving average indicator is also bearish at $1.01, with 50-MA being below the current price.

Liquity price analysis 4-hour chart: LQTY price stuck in a range

The four-hour chart for Liquity price analysis shows that the price is stuck in a trading range between $1.02 and $1.12. The bulls have not been able to break out of this zone yet, which has left the price hovering near the lower end of it. Buyers need to see significant bullish momentum in order to break out the resistance level of $1.12 and move higher.

LQTY/USD 4-hour price chart, Source: TradingView

The RSI is also at a neutral level of 29.34, indicating that bears are currently dominating the LQTY market. The histogram shows a flat trajectory, which implies that the price action is likely to remain range-bound for some time. The MACD line is above the signal line, but the crossover has not been completed yet, meaning that a bearish trend might still be in play. The 4-hour moving average indicator is bearish at $1.06, with 50-MA being below the price.

Liquity price analysis conclusion

In conclusion, Liquity price analysis suggests that LQTY is stuck in a range, and it will need to have some strong bullish momentum to break out of it. The bearish force is currently dominating the market, and any immediate price movements might be difficult to predict. The technical indicators are also bearish, which does not favour a bullish trend in the near future. However, support standing at $1.02 could act as a cushion and keep the price from falling further.