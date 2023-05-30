Liquity price analysis: Bears dominate LQTY market at $1.25

TL;DR Breakdown

The most recent Liquity price analysis shows a bearish trend in the market. The selling pressure seems to be dominating the market as bears have pushed LQTY prices downward. The current trading point stands at $1.25, with a 24-hour decrease of 0.64%. The bulls were in control earlier as they had pushed the price up to $1.27 for a brief period of time, but eventually faced rejection and dropped back down.

The market capitalization of Liquity is $115,058,119, with a decrease of -0.66%, indicating that the bears are continuing to dominate. The trading volume has also significantly decreased by 41.57% to $10,583,233. The circulating supply of LQTY stands at 92,314,488.

LQTY/USD 1-day price chart: Cryptocurrency value depreciates below $1.30

The one-day Liquity price analysis shows that the price has been following a decreasing trend for the past few weeks, with the strongest correction observed on the previous day. However, bears tried to lower the price further below; although there have been instances where the bulls tried to take over the market, the overall trends have been in favor of the sellers.

LQTY/USD 24-hour price chart, Source: TradingView

The Moving average convergence divergence or MACD indicator has also dropped below the zero line, indicating high bearish momentum. The MACD line at $-0.0918 suggests that the price is likely to move lower in the coming days. The Relative Strength Index or RSI is at 38.00, which suggests that the price of LQTY is still in a downward trend as sellers are in control. The Chaikin money flow index has also declined to 0.07, indicating that the capital is flowing out of the market.

Liquity price analysis: Recent developments and further technical indications

The 4-hour Liquity price analysis shows that the bulls have been at the lead for most of the day, but a four-hour bearish activity has changed the trend in the bearish direction. A considerable decline in LQTY/USD price has been observed during this time. The price has gone down to $1.25 as a result of the bearish strike. At the same time, the bullish price movement has also been seen during the last four hours, and the bulls are trying to take the lead back, which is possible if they show a little more momentum.

LQTY/USD 4-hour price chart, Source: TradingView

Chaikin Money Flow score is -0.12, indicating increased buying strength in the market. The CMF crossed the below 0-line; however, it is now on its way back up. The MACD line has also crossed below the signal line, which suggests that a bearish trend can be expected in the near future. Moreover, the RSI of the LQTY/USD pair remains close to the 45 levels, indicating that neither buyers nor sellers are in strong control.

Liquity price analysis conclusion

The overall sentiment of the market is bearish, and there might be further downside pressure on the price in the coming days, but with increased buying strength, a bullish trend may also be possible. The support level for the day stands at $1.23, and a further fall can be expected if the current bearish trend continues.