Liquity price analysis: LQTY makes a good ascent after a strong leap to $1.28

Liquity price analysis for today shows an upward trend in the market. The bulls are in control at the moment and a bullish run is expected in the coming days. The LQTY/USD pair price has rallied from $1.2621 to around $1.29 for the last 24 hours and we expect it to stay above the resistance level of $1.32 in the coming days. If the price breaks above the key resistance level, the Liquity price to follow and increase further in the coming days.

On the other hand, if the market sentiment changes falls below the $1.25 support level then the LQTY price may also follow a bearish trend. Liquity has increased by 3.05 percent and is currently trading at $1.28 in the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume of LQTY/USD has increased and is currently at $17 million, and the market capitalization of the cryptocurrency is $118 million.

Liquidity price analysis 1-day chart: LQTY bounces off key support following a bullish upsurge

The 1-day Liquity price analysis shows bullish momentum in the market and the LQTY price is expected to continue its upward trend. The buying pressure is increasing and the buyers need to break above $1.32 in order to sustain the buying pressure. If the price continues to move up, we expect Magic prices to reach $1.378 in the near future. The support level of $1.25 remains strong and could provide a cushion for any downside movement in the market.

LQTY/USD 1-day price chart, Source: TradingView

The 50 Day moving average has crossed above the 100 Day moving average. This is a bullish sign, indicating that there is an overall positive sentiment in the market about this crypto asset. The relative strength index (RSI) is currently at 38.89 which indicates that the narket is oversold. The MACD for the 1-day chart shows an uptrend movement since the MACD line is above the signal line.

LQTY/USD 4-hour price chart: Latest development

The 4-hour Liquity price analysis shows that the market has formed an ascending parallel channel and is currently trading at the upper boundary of the channel. Prices have risen steadily since the beginning of today, indicating a strong bullish trend. The LQTY price has also seen strong support at the 200-day simple moving average, helping to keep prices in an uptrend. Looking forward, the 4-hour chart suggests that the bullish momentum has not yet weakened and that the upward trend is likely to continue for some time.

LQTY/USD 4-hour price chart, Source: TradingView

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently trending upwards and still well above the mid-line. This indicates that the buying pressure remains strong and suggests further upside potential. Similarly, the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) is currently trending upwards and above the zero line, suggesting that the bullish momentum will remain intact in the near term. The 50-moving average and 200-moving averages are both still rising, which indicates that the long-term trend is still bullish.

Liquidity price analysis conclusion

Overall,Liquity price analysis shows that the market is still in an uptrend and that there is further upside potential. The technical indicators are starting to show some bullish momentum, which could see further upside potential for the token in the near term. Therefore, traders should look to buy on dips and hold for potential gains in the short to medium term.

