Liquity price analysis: LQTY price rises as bullish sentiment drives the figure up to $1.34

Liquity price analysis shows a positive trend for the LQTY/USD pair. The coin has been trading in positive sentiment for the last few hours after recovering from the bearish pressure that was in control earlier today. The bullish pressure on the coin has been strong, and it has managed to break above the $1.34 level. The coin has moved up 1.26% over the last 24 hours, and buying activity is likely to increase further in the coming days. The next target for the LQTY/USD pair would be at the $1.42 resistance level, which is expected to be a strong hurdle for bulls. If breached successfully, we could expect further gains in the coming days.

On the other hand, the coin is likely to face support at $1.30, which was a current trading level earlier. If this support does not hold up, the coin could pull back to the $0.998 level. Today’s market opened trading at a low of $1.32708, and the surge in bullish momentum has taken the coin closer to its resistance level.

Liquity price analysis 1-day chart: LQTY spikes to $1.34 after a strong bullish movement

The 1-day Liquity price analysis confirms that LQTY/USD pair has been trading with a positive bias. The pair has formed higher lows and higher highs which is a bullish sign the price action recently had a breakout above the ascending triangle pattern that had developed over the past 24 -hours which is a bullish sign. The market capitalization of the coin has also increased to $123 million, and the 24-hour trading volume is reported to be $11 million.

LQTY/USD 1-day price chart, Source: TradingView

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 37.11 which indicates that the market is oversold. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is on the rise, reflecting the bullish momentum. The MACD line is currently above the signal line, indicating that the buyers are in control of the market. The moving average is also trading far below the price level at the $1.2686 mark.

LQTY/USD 4-hour price chart: Liquity trades above $1.30 support level

The 4-hour Liquity price analysis shows that the LQTY/USD pair has followed a bullish trend for the past few hours, with only minor pullbacks along the way. Resistance for LQTY/USD is present at $1.42, while support for the Liquity coin is seen at 1.30. LQTY price is trading in the green on the intraday charts and looks set for more upside in the near term. The coin is up by over 1.26% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at a price of $1.34 mark.

LQTY/USD 4-hour price chart, Source: TradingView

The Moving average indicator is currently at the $11.95 level and is sloping upwards which is also a bullish sign for the LQTY price. The relative strength index (RSI) is trading at 51.45 in the upper half of the neutral range on an upward slope, indicating buying activity in the market. The moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) is also in the positive region, signaling a potential uptrend.

Liquity price analysis conclusion

To sum up,Liquity price analysis is in a very bullish position and could easily test new highs in the near future. If it continues to rise, traders should look for potential buying opportunities at the support level of $1.30. The trading of the digital asset is at a turning point, and a breakout from either side of the range could determine the direction of the subsequent move. The bulls must exercise caution because a bearish move could render the bullish trend worthless.

