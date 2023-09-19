LabGenius and Sanofi Collaboration Validates AI-Driven Antibody Discovery

TL;DR Breakdown

LabGenius, a frontrunner in the application of AI and machine learning for antibody discovery, has unveiled groundbreaking data from its antibody discovery platform, marking the culmination of a multi-year partnership with pharmaceutical giant Sanofi. The findings affirm the efficacy of LabGenius’ antibody discovery technology in co-optimizing the properties of monovalent NANOBODY® proteins while maintaining robust production characteristics.

A pioneering partnership

In the realm of drug discovery, LabGenius and Sanofi embarked on a collaborative journey in 2021, focusing on the domain of inflammation. This strategic alliance fused LabGenius’ expertise in machine learning (ML), robotic automation, and synthetic biology with Sanofi’s proficiency in the development of NANOBODY® heavy chain variable domains.

The outcomes of this pioneering collaboration have been nothing short of transformative. LabGenius has confirmed that its technology has led to a remarkable enhancement in the properties of NANOBODY® variants. The top 10 most improved variants exhibited an astonishing up to 7-fold enhancement in the desired property of interest while preserving the potency of the initial molecule.

Significance of the findings

This development marks a significant milestone for LabGenius, underscoring the capacity of its antibody discovery platform to expedite the progression of molecules with distinctive and crucial characteristics. The successful co-optimization of monovalent NANOBODY® proteins with improved production traits paves the way for the development of more efficient and effective therapeutic interventions.

LabGenius is taking this groundbreaking data to the forefront of scientific discourse by presenting it in the form of a poster at the prestigious Single-Domain Antibodies 2023 Meeting held in Paris. This high-profile event provides a platform to share insights, exchange knowledge, and highlight achievements in the field of antibody research.

The LabGenius and Sanofi collaboration serves as a testament to the pharmaceutical industry’s commitment to harnessing the power of AI in the realm of drug discovery. The validation of LabGenius’ antibody discovery technology, coupled with the remarkable improvements achieved in NANOBODY® variants, signifies a significant stride toward more advanced and targeted therapeutic solutions. The data presented at the Single-Domain Antibodies 2023 Meeting reaffirms the potential of AI-driven innovation to revolutionize the future of drug development.