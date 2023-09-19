GE Healthcare Receives $44 Million Grant for AI-Assisted Ultrasound Technology to Aid Low- and Middle-Income Countries

TL;DR Breakdown

In a groundbreaking development, GE Healthcare has been awarded a generous grant of over $44 million from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The grant aims to advance the development of user-friendly artificial intelligence (AI)-assisted ultrasound imaging auto-assessment tools. These innovative tools have the potential to revolutionize healthcare, particularly in low-and-middle-income countries (LMICs), by providing critical clinical decision support for healthcare professionals, even those lacking specialized ultrasound training. The primary focus areas for this technology include obstetric and lung screening ultrasound scans for maternal and fetal care and pediatric lung health.

Caption health: pioneering AI in healthcare

Caption Health, a prominent player in medical AI, was acquired by GE Healthcare in February 2023. The company is spearheading the design of this groundbreaking technology, which is intended to run across a wide range of ultrasound devices and probes, including cost-effective handheld devices.

Roland Rott, President and CEO of Ultrasound at GE Healthcare, expressed his pride and enthusiasm about the grant, stating, “We are proud and excited to have received this grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to make ultrasound more accessible in low- and middle-income countries. Ultrasound is an essential tool for screening and diagnosing various medical conditions, including the health of expectant mothers and managing respiratory diseases. However, a key limitation is the guidance of lesser-skilled users to apply affordable point-of-care ultrasound in their care environment effectively. This grant will help bring Caption Health’s leading AI technology customized to more users and therefore contribute to increased access to higher-quality medical care.”

Addressing critical healthcare challenges

Maternal and child mortality remains a pressing global healthcare challenge. In 2020, almost 800 women died daily from preventable causes related to pregnancy and childbirth, with nearly 95 percent of these maternal deaths occurring in LMICs. Ultrasound technologies play a crucial role in maternal care, determining fetal health markers, gestational age, fetal presentation, multiple gestations, fetal viability, umbilical blood flow, and diagnosing conditions like ectopic pregnancy.

Pneumonia is the leading cause of death worldwide for children under five years old. Early diagnosis is vital for effective treatment and preventing complications. With its comprehensive lung view and high repeatability, point-of-care lung ultrasound offers greater accuracy in diagnosing pneumonia compared to bedside chest X-rays.

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s continued support

Caption Health’s AI applications are designed to guide healthcare professionals step-by-step during an ultrasound exam, enabling them to capture and interpret high-quality ultrasound images. Karley Yoder, Chief Digital Officer of Ultrasound at GE Healthcare and General Manager of Caption Health, expressed gratitude for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s ongoing support. Yoder stated, “We are thankful for the continued support of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which enables us to expand the development of our existing lung ultrasound project and broaden the reach of this powerful, novel technology to help provide care to mothers and children.”

Currently, Caption Health offers FDA-cleared Cardiac Guidance software. With the backing of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation grant, Caption Health will further develop multiple lung ultrasound and obstetric algorithms through clinical validation and regulatory submissions.

About GE Healthcare

GE Healthcare is a leading global medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions innovator, dedicated to providing integrated solutions, services, and data analytics to make hospitals more efficient, clinicians more effective, therapies more precise, and patients healthier and happier. With over a century of service to patients and providers, GE Healthcare is advancing personalized, connected, and compassionate care while simplifying the patient’s journey across the care pathway. The company encompasses Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics businesses, collectively working toward a world where healthcare knows no bounds.

This transformative grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation represents a significant stride toward addressing healthcare disparities in LMICs. It promises to enhance healthcare outcomes for millions of mothers and children worldwide. In collaboration with Caption Health, GE Healthcare continues to pave the way for accessible and innovative healthcare solutions.