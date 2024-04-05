KPMG Partners with Google Cloud in Generative AI Initiative

KPMG has declared the establishment of a Google Cloud Center of Excellence (CoE) with the goal of encouraging the moral use of Generative AI (GenAI) technology. This innovative action aims to promote creativity while upholding moral principles. KPMG and Google Cloud want to guarantee that advances brought about by AI help society while upholding honesty and trust by fusing cutting-edge AI capabilities with ethical frameworks. It was the purpose of this strategic alliance’s establishment. The project emphasizes how crucial ethical issues are becoming to the acceptance and application of AI solutions in a variety of industries.

The KMPG and Google Cloud partnership

KPMG and Google Cloud will work together to use Generative AI to revolutionize businesses under the auspices of the recently formed CoE. The goal of this partnership is to hasten the adoption of GenAI among enterprise clients by combining the top AI technologies from Google Cloud with the industry knowledge of KPMG. The collaboration intends to enable enterprises to successfully use AI-driven insights by means of programs like upskilling KPMG staff on Google Cloud AI technology.

Donna Meshaka who is the KPMG’s Global Google Alliance Executive Sponsor, said,

“The establishment of the Google Cloud Center of Excellence marks a significant milestone in our journey to leverage AI to drive innovation and transformation. By combining KPMG’s Trusted AI framework with Google Cloud’s advanced data analytics, AI and security capabilities, we are confident in our ability to deliver impactful solutions that address our clients’ most pressing challenges.”

Source: KPMG US

Victor Morales, Vice President of Global System Integrators Partnerships at Google Cloud said,

“Gemini for Google Cloud can improve almost every aspect of day-to-day work, such as helping data analysts quickly create financial analyses or jumpstarting code creation for software developers. By enabling its workforce on Gemini, KPMG will have the expertise and technology to support clients at every stage of the AI lifecycle.”

Source: KPMG

KPMG’s strategic goal inside the CoE is to provide AI-powered solutions that are especially made to address the main obstacles that businesses confront. KPMG aims to boost forecasting, performance management, and strategic planning efficiency with Vertex AI and Gemini AI models. Also, by utilizing AI-driven technologies to enhance the purchasing experience through agent assist features, KPMG hopes to transform customer service. Further, KPMG will make use of AI to support cybersecurity initiatives, helping businesses create strong security frameworks to counteract changing risks.

Ethical generative AI implementation

Part of KPMG’s collaboration with Google Cloud is the use of ethical AI. For a considerable amount of time, KPMG has been an advocate for the concepts of Trusted AI, making an effort to guarantee that AI systems comply with relevant laws, moral norms, and public expectations. KPMG hopes to expand the number of Fortune 500 firms that can safely and securely implement Generative AI by creating the CoE and adhering to Google Cloud’s responsible AI policies. Underscoring KPMG’s commitment to fostering innovation while defending society norms and values is its ethical AI use commitment.

One question comes to me as KPMG and Google Cloud continue to push for the moral application of generative AI: What is the best way for companies implementing AI-driven projects to properly reconcile innovation and morality? KPMG and Google Cloud are prepared to traverse this difficult terrain by working together and maintaining a strong commitment to ethical norms. This will prepare the way for a day where AI respects moral principles and works for the greater good.