Canadian Regulatory Licence Secured By Coinbase

2 mins read
Contents
1. Getting the green light
2. Keeping Up with Rules
3. Conclusion
TL;DR

  • Coinbase secures a restricted dealer license in Canada.
  • It shows a broader industry trend towards adherence to stricter regulations.

Coinbase, a huge crypto based company from the United States, has just made a shocking development in Canada. They’ve just secured a special license. This license is a great step in their growth and shows they’re serious about following the rules, especially when there’s a lot of attention on regulations back home.

Getting the green light

Work has certainly been done by the company to acquire this  license in Canada. It’s called a restricted dealer license, which means Coinbase can officially operate in Canada according to the rules. From March 2023, lots of discussions took place with multiple regulators. Meaning that this milestone is not an overnight accomplishment. Coinbase wanted to make sure they did everything right, showing they’re committed to being a trustworthy and rule-abiding company in the world of cryptocurrency.

Coinbase isn’t new to Canada. Coinbase began services in 2023. The month at the time is August. Coinbase also teamed up with Peoples Trust Company, it is a local financial firm, this partnerships goal was to bring services to Canadians. As of April 2024, Coinbase also set up a tech hub in Canada, creating jobs for nearly 200 people. This shows they’re not just visiting; they’re here to stay and grow.

Keeping Up with Rules

Nowadays, the rules for cryptocurrency are getting stricter in Canada. The CSA wants trading platforms to be more careful, especially with how they handle customers’ money and the kinds of trading they allow. Companies such as Kraken, are also trying to meet these new standards, This trend indicates that the industry as a whole is moving towards being more careful when dealing with rules as it can be a very sensitive issue if not dealt with caution.

Conclusion

Coinbase secures a key license in Canada, This license represents something far greater. It shows how Coinbase as a whole is focusing on compliance. This license also indicates a shift towards compliance in the crypto industry

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Haseeb Shaheen

As a Web Researcher and Internet Marketer, Haseeb Shaheen delivers relevant valuable content for audiences. He focuses on financial and crypto market analysis, as well as technology-related areas that help people change their lives.

