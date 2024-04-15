Loading...

John Deaton surpasses Elizabeth Warren in early fundraising

2 mins read
John Deaton

TL;DR

  • John Deaton raises $1.36 million in Q1, surpassing Elizabeth Warren’s $1.09 million.
  • Deaton’s campaign funded significantly by top cryptocurrency leaders.
  • Maximum individual contributions received from Ripple and Gemini executives.

In his effort to unseat Senator Elizabeth Warren, John Deaton has gathered substantial resources. During the first quarter of 2024, $1.36 million were raised by Deaton. This figure includes $360,700 from contributors and $1 million of his own money. His lead on the financial aspect of the campaign will raise just under $1.09 million by Warren shows a strong beginning for Deaton. Particularly, Warren’s funds were all from donors, which is a manifestation of different fundraising tactics of the two candidates.

Top donors of John Deaton are some of the well known names in the cryptocurrency field. Contributing were Ripple executives Chris Larsen and Brad Garlinghouse and the founders of Gemini, Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss. They both gave the maximum allowed contribution of $6,600, half to Deaton’s primary and half to his general election campaign. These donations reflect the strong backing of the crypto community behind the Deaton campaign.

John Deaton funded by top crypto executives

Major donations have been made by SkyBridge Capital’s founder Anthony Scaramucci, Cardano and Ethereum co-founder Charles Hoskinson, and Kraken co-founder Jesse Powell. All chipped in $3,300 to Deaton’s main bid. Ripple’s general counsel Stuart Alderoty also donated that same amount, reflecting a strong crypto industry support.

These donations are especially significant as Warren is very critical regarding the cryptocurrency. Her bill is intended to regulate the cryptocurrency market, but some argue that it could be a barrier to technological and financial innovation. Deaton receives support from major crypto figures indicating a resistance to such regulatory measures which shows a divide in policy views between him and Warren.

Upcoming electoral challenges

The Senate race of Massachusetts will be one of the most observed competitions. Deaton aims at defeating Warren, who has been a Democratic Senator for 11 years, as a Republican. The election is just a small piece of the bigger political war that will see 34 Senate seats and all 435 House seats contested. This election cycle is occurring in line with the presidential contest, where former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden may be potential candidates.

John Deaton, a lawyer, became notable in his representation of XRP holders in the SEC’s litigation against Ripple. His legal past and ties to the world of crypto form the kernel of his presentation. As November draws near, both candidates are intensifying their push for support. Backed by a substantial support from the crypto community, Deaton’s campaign is a big threat to Warren’s tenure.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decision.

Mutuma Maxwell

Maxwell especially enjoys penning pieces about blockchain and cryptocurrency. He started his venture into blogging in 2020, later focusing on the world of cryptocurrencies. His life's work is to introduce the concept of decentralization to people worldwide.

