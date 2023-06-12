Iran and Russia forge crypto partnership, simplify currency trade

TL;DR Breakdown

Cryptocurrencies and blockchain are transforming the financial landscape of the globe. At the forefront of this evolution, Iran and Russia have been delving into the possibilities that these technologies offer, keen on leveraging them to further their economic interests.

Cryptocurrency and blockchain – A new frontier

In the context of the 15th International Financial Industry Exhibition held in Tehran, thought leaders, tech moguls, and government officials from Iran and Russia convened to deliberate on the prospective uses and potential drawbacks of integrating cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology into their financial systems.

Key figures in the world of fintech, such as Mustafa Amiri, Secretary of the Iran Fintech Association, and Abbas Ashtiani, CEO of the Iran Blockchain Association, were present, bringing their insights to the table.

Noteworthy Russian contributors to the dialogue included Alexander Brazhnikov, Executive Director of the Russian Association of Cryptoeconomics, Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain, and Hossein Khosropour, the head of Innovation and Investment Support at the Iranian Ministry of Information and Communications Technology.

The gathering marked a crucial step towards bridging the gap between traditional and digital finance, setting the stage for future collaborations in the realm of digital assets and distributed ledger technology.

A new chapter in Iran-Russia trade relations

The financial convention also saw the birth of a pioneering initiative aimed at simplifying currency trade between Iran and Russia.

Unveiled by Iran’s Bank Pasargad and Russia’s leading financial institution, Sberbank, the banking guarantee letter is a novel financial instrument that, coupled with the domestic letter of credit, will facilitate smoother trade transactions in the national currencies of the two countries, the rial and the ruble.

Seyed Ahmad Reza Alaei, Chief Executive of the Iran International Exhibitions Company, remarked on the transformative potential of these instruments. The tools are expected to restructure bilateral trade, marking a significant milestone in the financial partnership between the two countries.

Both Iran and Russia, subject to international sanctions, are looking for methods to bypass these economic limitations. The preference for national currencies for payments between the two nations is already a dominant trend, accounting for over 60% of trade transactions.

This move towards national currencies demonstrates a strategic shift away from reliance on global financial systems, further emphasizing their commitment to fostering a robust and independent economic alliance.

While Russia continues to debate the prospect of legalizing cryptocurrency for cross-border transactions, Iran has been more assertive in its approach towards digital currencies.

As early as August of the previous year, Iran had already sanctioned its inaugural official import order using cryptocurrency.

Furthermore, in May this year, Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization announced the inauguration of a platform designed to enable businesses to execute foreign transactions using crypto.

It is clear that this nascent partnership between Iran and Russia in the world of digital finance is just beginning to unfold.

The exploration of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies heralds a new era of economic cooperation and financial innovation, promising to redefine the economic landscape in a time of growing global digitization.

With these groundbreaking advancements, both nations are carving a path towards a more resilient and diversified economic future.

